Ômicron already has an incidence of more than 30% in 8 Brazilian states

An unprecedented survey carried out by the Todos pela Saúde Institute, which brings together specialists and private companies in an alliance against Covid-19, identified that the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus is already present in at least 8 Brazilian states.

The study was based on 30,483 tests for Covid carried out in laboratories of the Dasa and DB Molecular networks and found that the new mutation is already circulating in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Bahia, Goiás, Santa Catarina and Tocantins.

The new variant was found in 31.7% of a total of 640 tests that tested positive for Covid. In Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, the incidence was even higher. The authors of the survey alert to the need to maintain the care that prevents transmission during the festive period, when the opportunities for contagion increase in meetings with friends and family.

“The data serve as a warning to the government and the population. In the coming days we will have meetings and parties because of New Year’s Eve and we must remember that the pandemic is not over”, said Jorge Kalil, the institute’s president, in a statement sent to the press.

Balance of the Ministry of Health released last Monday, the 27th, records the official confirmation of 74 cases of Ômicron in the country. There are another 116 under investigation.

Cases in the world

The arrival of the Ômicron variant has caused a sharp increase in new cases of Covid-19 in the world. On Monday (27/12), the platform “Our World in Data”, associated with the University of Oxford, recorded a record 1.4 million cases in 24 hours – the first time in which more than one million were registered. of new Covid-19 cases in a single day.

The United States registered a record moving average of new cases on Tuesday (28/12): 265,427 new cases/day. The previous record was set on January 11, when the seven-day average was 251,232 new infections. Despite triggering milder symptoms in those infected when compared to other variants of the coronavirus, Ômicron has a high transmission capacity and, since it was identified in November this year, it has already spread on a global scale.

Another characteristic of the strain is its ability to infect people who have already had Covid-19 or who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. Health authorities warn, however, that despite the possibility of reinfection, vaccines against Covid-19 have been shown to be effective in reducing serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths.