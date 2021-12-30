Ômicron already has an incidence of more than 30% in 8 Brazilian states
An unprecedented survey carried out by the Todos pela Saúde Institute, which brings together specialists and private companies in an alliance against Covid-19, identified that the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus is already present in at least 8 Brazilian states.
The study was based on 30,483 tests for Covid carried out in laboratories of the Dasa and DB Molecular networks and found that the new mutation is already circulating in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Bahia, Goiás, Santa Catarina and Tocantins.
The new variant was found in 31.7% of a total of 640 tests that tested positive for Covid. In Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, the incidence was even higher. The authors of the survey alert to the need to maintain the care that prevents transmission during the festive period, when the opportunities for contagion increase in meetings with friends and family.
“The data serve as a warning to the government and the population. In the coming days we will have meetings and parties because of New Year’s Eve and we must remember that the pandemic is not over”, said Jorge Kalil, the institute’s president, in a statement sent to the press.
Balance of the Ministry of Health released last Monday, the 27th, records the official confirmation of 74 cases of Ômicron in the country. There are another 116 under investigation.
Cases in the world
The arrival of the Ômicron variant has caused a sharp increase in new cases of Covid-19 in the world. On Monday (27/12), the platform “Our World in Data”, associated with the University of Oxford, recorded a record 1.4 million cases in 24 hours – the first time in which more than one million were registered. of new Covid-19 cases in a single day.
The United States registered a record moving average of new cases on Tuesday (28/12): 265,427 new cases/day. The previous record was set on January 11, when the seven-day average was 251,232 new infections. Despite triggering milder symptoms in those infected when compared to other variants of the coronavirus, Ômicron has a high transmission capacity and, since it was identified in November this year, it has already spread on a global scale.
Another characteristic of the strain is its ability to infect people who have already had Covid-19 or who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. Health authorities warn, however, that despite the possibility of reinfection, vaccines against Covid-19 have been shown to be effective in reducing serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
First detected in South Africa, the Ômicron variant has been classified by WHO as of concernAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
This is because the change has about 50 mutations, more than the other variants identified so far.Getty Images
According to the WHO, Ômicron is more resistant to vaccines available in the world against other variants and spreads fasterPeter Dazeley/ Getty Images
Body pain, headache, fatigue, night sweats, a sore throat and elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in infected people.Uwe Krejci/ Getty Images
Regarding the virulence of Ômicron, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for examplepixabay
The emergence of the variant is also unknown for scientists. Therefore, researchers consider three theories for the development of the virusGetty Images
The first is that the variant began development in mid-2020, in an under-tested population, and has only now accumulated enough mutations to become more transmissible.Getty Images
The second is that Ômicron emergence may be linked to untreated HIV. The third, and less likely, is that the coronavirus would have infected an animal, if it developed in it and returned to infect a humanAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
In any case, genetic sequencing shows that Ômicron did not develop from any of the more common variants, as the new strain does not have mutations similar to Alpha, Beta, Gamma or DeltaAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
Afraid of a new wave, countries have tightened restrictions to contain the advance of the new variant
According to a WHO document, Ômicron is in circulation in 110 countries. In South Africa, it is spreading faster than the Delta variant, whose circulation in the country is low
Even in countries where the number of people vaccinated is high, such as the United Kingdom, the new mutation is rapidly gaining groundWalrus Images/ Getty Images
In Brazil, 32 cases were registered, according to a balance released at the end of December by the Ministry of HealthWalrus Images/ Getty Images
Because of the variant’s ability to spread, the WHO advises that people get vaccinated with all the necessary doses, correctly use protective masks and keep their hands sanitizedAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
The entity also emphasizes the importance of avoiding agglomerations and recommends that well-ventilated environments be preferredJuFagundes/ Getty Images