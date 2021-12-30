Ômicron, Delta or flu? Know the most common symptoms of each

Viral diseases have similar symptoms in the body. Being able to identify the signs of each of them is necessary to protect your health and that of others, especially in this period when Brazil registers the spread of different forms of viruses, such as the Ômicron and Delta variants of Sars-CoV-2, and influenza.

The infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio explains that the infection caused by the coronavirus – whether by the Delta or Ômicron mutation – has very similar symptoms. “At the beginning of Covid-19, there were characteristic symptoms such as loss of smell and taste, which we didn’t see so often with Delta and, much less now, with Ômicron”, says the expert.

According to her, Ômicron is associated with milder respiratory symptoms, such as a cold. Strong flu usually starts with a high fever, progressing to signs such as sore throat, cough, body ache, tiredness and back pain. The infectologist highlights the importance of social isolation for all cases: “Regardless of the virus, now that we are facing a time of two respiratory transmission diseases, it is important that, at the slightest sign of respiratory conditions, it starts isolation”.

Identify the main symptoms of flu and the Ômicron and Delta variants:

The flu – The infectologist Werciley Júnior, from Hospital Santa Lucia, explains that the flu is caused by several different viruses, but the main ones are the H1N1 and H3N2 influenza subtypes. “The basic characteristics are fever, pain in the body, asthenia, which is the feeling of fatigue. Each disease has an evolution, but in cases of flu there is a discharge, runny nose and cough. Normally, it’s a limited situation and within two or three days it’s resolved”, says Júnior. It is recommended that the person rest and drink plenty of fluids. Medications such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be used to relieve symptoms. An important difference between the flu and Covid is how long the illness takes. While the flu symptoms are stronger in the first two days, in Covid, in cases where the condition worsens, it happens around the 8th or 10th day.

Ômicron variant – South African experts suggest that the most common symptoms of the Ômicron variant are body aches, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite and sneezing. Some of them manifested in other variants, such as Delta and Gamma, as well as other forms of flu. However, unprecedented symptoms were observed in those infected by the new mutation: night sweats and a sore throat. Doctor Angelique Coetzee, responsible for alerting health authorities about the emergence of Ômicron, commented in several interviews that patients with mild conditions were quite tired. She also noticed an elevation in the heart rate of infected children.

Delta variant – According to information from the Butantan Institute, the most common symptoms of the Delta variant are fever, persistent cough, runny nose, sneezing and headache and sore throat. A survey by the King’s College of London, which analyzed coronavirus infections in the UK, indicated that loss of taste and smell are not common for those infected with this strain. The Delta variant causes a faster illness than other mutations and there is a greater risk of hospitalization, especially for those who are not immunized. Data from the European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that Delta-infected vaccinates tend to be asymptomatic or show mild symptoms.