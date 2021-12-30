Ômicron, Delta or flu? Know the most common symptoms of each

Viral diseases have similar symptoms in the body. Being able to identify the signs of each of them is necessary to protect your health and that of others, especially in this period when Brazil registers the spread of different forms of viruses, such as the Ômicron and Delta variants of Sars-CoV-2, and influenza.

The infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio explains that the infection caused by the coronavirus – whether by the Delta or Ômicron mutation – has very similar symptoms. “At the beginning of Covid-19, there were characteristic symptoms such as loss of smell and taste, which we didn’t see so often with Delta and, much less now, with Ômicron”, says the expert.

According to her, Ômicron is associated with milder respiratory symptoms, such as a cold. Strong flu usually starts with a high fever, progressing to signs such as sore throat, cough, body ache, tiredness and back pain.

3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (1) First detected in South Africa, the Ômicron variant has been classified by WHO as of concernAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) This is because the change has about 50 mutations, more than the other variants identified so far.Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) According to the WHO, Ômicron is more resistant to vaccines available in the world against other variants and spreads fasterPeter Dazeley/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) Body pain, headache, fatigue, night sweats, a sore throat and elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in infected people.Uwe Krejci/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) Regarding the virulence of Ômicron, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for examplepixabay omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant The emergence of the variant is also unknown for scientists. Therefore, researchers consider three theories for the development of the virusGetty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) The first is that the variant began development in mid-2020, in an under-tested population, and has only now accumulated enough mutations to become more transmissible.Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) The second is that Ômicron emergence may be linked to untreated HIV. The third, and less likely, is that the coronavirus would have infected an animal, if it developed in it and returned to infect a humanAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) In any case, genetic sequencing shows that Ômicron did not develop from any of the more common variants, as the new strain does not have mutations similar to Alpha, Beta, Gamma or DeltaAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) Afraid of a new wave, countries have tightened restrictions to contain the advance of the new variant ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) According to a WHO document, Ômicron is in circulation in 110 countries. In South Africa, it is spreading faster than the Delta variant, whose circulation in the country is low ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) Even in countries where the number of people vaccinated is high, such as the United Kingdom, the new mutation is rapidly gaining groundWalrus Images/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) In Brazil, 32 cases were registered, according to a balance released at the end of December by the Ministry of HealthWalrus Images/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) Because of the variant’s ability to spread, the WHO advises that people get vaccinated with all the necessary doses, correctly use protective masks and keep their hands sanitizedAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-know-about-the-variant (5) The entity also emphasizes the importance of avoiding agglomerations and recommends that well-ventilated environments be preferredJuFagundes/ Getty Images 0

The infectologist highlights the importance of social isolation for all cases: “Regardless of the virus, now that we are facing a time of two respiratory transmission diseases, it is important that, at the slightest sign of respiratory conditions, it starts isolation”.

Identify the main symptoms of flu and the Ômicron and Delta variants

The flu

The infectologist Werciley Júnior, from Hospital Santa Lucia, explains that the flu is caused by several different viruses, but the main ones are the H1N1 and H3N2 influenza subtypes.

“The basic characteristics are fever, pain in the body, asthenia, which is the feeling of fatigue. Each disease has an evolution, but in cases of flu there is a discharge, runny nose and cough. Normally, it’s a limited situation and within two or three days it’s resolved”, says Júnior.

It is recommended that the person rest and drink plenty of fluids. Medications such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be used to relieve symptoms.

An important difference between the flu and Covid is how long the illness takes. While the flu symptoms are stronger in the first two days, in Covid, in cases where the condition worsens, it happens around the 8th or 10th day.

Ômicron variant

South African experts suggest that the most common symptoms of the Ômicron variant are body aches, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite and sneezing.

Some of them manifested in other variants, such as Delta and Gamma, as well as other forms of flu. However, unprecedented symptoms were observed in those infected by the new mutation: night sweats and a sore throat.

Doctor Angelique Coetzee, responsible for alerting health authorities about the emergence of Ômicron, commented in several interviews that patients with mild conditions were quite tired. She also noticed an elevation in the heart rate of infected children.

Delta variant

According to information from the Butantan Institute, the most common symptoms of the Delta variant are fever, persistent cough, runny nose, sneezing and headache and sore throat. A survey by the King’s College of London, which analyzed coronavirus infections in the UK, indicated that loss of taste and smell are not common for those infected with this strain.

The Delta variant causes a faster illness than other mutations and there is a greater risk of hospitalization, especially for those who are not immunized.

Data from the European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that Delta-infected vaccinates tend to be asymptomatic or show mild symptoms.