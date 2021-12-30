Ômicron: European countries try to contain ‘tsunami’ of contamination in the New Year | World

With the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus across Europe, new last-minute restrictions are announced by countries for New Year’s parties. Governments try to find a balance between public health and economic growth.

In France, 208,000 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the last 24 hours, a new record for infections. The Paris region anticipated the return of the mandatory use of outdoor masks, scheduled for January 3, this Friday (31).

1 of 1 Young people wearing masks to protect themselves from Covid-19 walk in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on December 21, 2021 — Photo: Michel Euler/AP Young people wearing masks to protect themselves from Covid-19 walk in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on December 21, 2021 — Photo: Michel Euler/AP

Nightclubs will be closed on New Year’s Eve and until the end of January. In the capital, alcoholic beverages cannot be sold in bars after 2 am on the first day of the year.

The measures aim to face the “tsunami” that represents the current wave of contaminations, as described by the French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran. One million French people are currently infected and 10% of the population has had recent contact with a positive case of the disease, said the minister in the National Assembly, amid parliamentary debates on the adoption of a vaccine passport in the country.

Vaccination of people who have not yet been immunized against Covid-19 is an “urgency,” warned Veran.

The French government did not immediately speak out about the quarantine, but ordered companies to impose at least three days of remote work a week on employees.

Spain is also the victim of an unprecedented number of contagions: 101,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. The previous record was from mid-January, when there were around 40,000 cases a day. The government has just imposed a reduction in attendance at sports venues. On Monday, the reduction of the quarantine from ten to seven days for infected people was announced, in order to find a balance between “public health” and “economic growth”, as President Pedro Sánchez declared.

The Italian government is going to extend the validity of the vaccination passport for public transport, hotels, outdoor areas, congresses, swimming pools and gyms. The measure will take effect on January 10th. Until now, to travel by train and plane it was enough to present a “basic” health passport, which could be obtained with a negative test.

Already the vaccination passport, called in Italy “reinforced health passport”, can only be obtained with the complete vaccination schedule, or if the person has been cured of Covid-19. The government also decided to suppress the 10-day quarantine for those vaccinated or cured of Covid who had contact with a positive case. The unvaccinated ones will have to continue fulfilling the 10 days.

This Wednesday, Italy registered 98,000 new Covid infections and accounted for more than 600,000 active cases of the disease.

In Belgium, the government announced it was reversing its decision to close theatres, cinemas and concert halls after the measure was overturned by the courts on Tuesday and after being the target of strong protests in the capital.

In the UK, more than 183,000 new cases have been registered and more than 10,000 people are hospitalized for Covid-19, a record since March. But Boris Johnson’s government decided not to impose new restrictions until the end of the year.

At this moment, the country in the world with the most new cases in relation to its population is Denmark: this Wednesday surpassed its absolute record by registering 23,000 new infections.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused more than 5.4 million deaths worldwide since December 2019, according to an AFP balance based on official sources. WHO believes, however, that the actual number can be between two and three times this total.

The ‘tsunami’ of contagions by the omicron variant of Covid-19 in the last seven days increases the pressure on health systems, which are “on the brink of collapse”, warned the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday. ).

The director of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, raised the alarm again: “I am extremely concerned that the omicron, being more transmissible and circulating at the same time as the delta, is causing a tsunami of cases. immense pressure on health professionals and health systems is on the verge of collapse,” he told a news conference.

With 936,000 new cases per day on average for the last week, the virus is currently circulating at an unprecedented rate.

The number is considerably higher than the previous record, registered between April 23 and 29, with 817,000 cases a day on average, and represents an increase of 37% compared to the previous week.

“The overall risk related to the new variant of omicron concern remains very high,” warned the WHO in its weekly epidemiological report.