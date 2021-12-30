Ômicron: incidence is already 31.7% in eight states in Brazil, shows unprecedented survey
RIO — A survey carried out by the Todos pela Saúde Institute (ITpS) showed that the incidence of the Ômicron variant in eight states is 31.7%. In partnership with Dasa and DB Molecular laboratories, 30,483 Special RT-PCR tests were analyzed, of which 640 were positive for the coronavirus. Samples were collected between December 1st and December 25th, in 16 states. Scientists found the Ômicron variant in 203 of them.
The new strain was present in tests in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Bahia, Goiás, Santa Catarina and Tocantins. The states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro were the only ones in which Ômicron was detected in more than 50 tests.
The percentage of Ômicron in relation to positive samples is increasing day after day. In the last week, it surpassed the 40% rate, reaching approximately 70% on the 25th.
Balance of the Ministry of Health released last Monday, the 27th, records the official confirmation of 74 cases of Ômicron in the country. There are another 116 under investigation.
— The data serve as a warning to the government and the population. In the next few days we will have meetings and parties because of New Year’s Eve, and it must be remembered that the pandemic is not over. In addition to the circulation of the Ômicron variant, we have the H3N2 flu virus, which also puts pressure on the healthcare system. It is urgent that Brazilians complete the cycle of vaccination against covid-19, including the booster dose, and do not abandon the mask, hand hygiene and social distancing — says Jorge Kalil, director-president of ITpS.
How Ômicron was detected
To find Ômicron in samples from Brazilians, the laboratories did not carry out genetic sequencing of the virus, but used the Special RT-PCR test. The new strain has several mutations and deletions (removals of gene fragments), and one in particular affects codons 69 and 70 of the S gene (Ômicron strain BA.1). When this stretch of the S gene is not identified in the Special RT-PCR test, it is possible to indicate that it is the Ômicron.
As gene sequencing takes longer and transmission of Ômicron is rapid, the World Health Organization (WHO) approves the use of PCR tests to identify suspected cases of the new variant.