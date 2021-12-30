Ômicron is identified in 31.7% of samples, says institute







A survey made by the All for Health Institute (ITpS) from 640 positive tests for coronavirus, it was identified that 31.7% of infections were caused by the Ômicron variant. Made in partnership with laboratories Dasa and DB Molecular, the analysis considered 30,400 RT-PCR tests carried out by laboratories in 16 Brazilian states during the 1st and 25th of December.

Among the positive tests, 203 (31.7%) indicated the presence of the Ômicron variant in eight states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Bahia, Goiás, Santa Catarina and Tocantins.

The percentage of Ômicron in relation to positive samples is increasing day after day. In the last week, 40% of the infections analyzed were caused by the variant. On the 25th, this ratio reached 75%.

Balance of the Ministry of Health released on Monday, the 27th, records the official confirmation of 74 cases of Ômicron in the country. There are another 116 under investigation.

For the CEO of ITpS, Jorge Kalil, the data serve as a warning for the coming days, with the New Year’s Eve parties. “You have to remember that the pandemic is not over,” he said. “It is urgent that Brazilians complete the vaccination cycle against covid-19, including the booster dose, and do not abandon the mask, hand hygiene and social distancing.”

Kalil also highlighted the need to prevent to prevent the worsening of the pandemic at a time when the country is experiencing outbreaks of the H3N2 flu virus, which is also putting pressure on the health system.

How Ômicron is identified

Ômicron has several mutations and deletions (removals of gene fragments), and one in particular affects codons 69 and 70 of the S gene (Ômicron lineage BA.1). When this stretch of the S gene is not identified in the Special RT-PCR test, it is possible to indicate that it is the Ômicron.