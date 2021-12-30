Ômicron: rapid decline in covid cases in South Africa renews hope at the end of the wave

Abhishek Pratap

Vaccination in South Africa

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Covid cases fall rapidly in South Africa after peak and renew hope for pandemic end

South Africa gave the world the first information about omicron, the most contagious variant of the coronavirus so far and that is spreading rapidly to other countries.

In that country, specifically in Gauteng province, the epicenter of omicron was due to the explosion of cases that took place between mid-November and early December.

But the number of infections now appears to be falling almost as fast as it has increased in this province and the rest of the African country.

On November 14, 283 new cases were registered. Just a month later, on December 16, infections soared to 23,000 a day across the country.

