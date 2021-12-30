Ômicron: rapid decline in covid cases in South Africa renews hope at the end of the wave

7 hours ago

Covid cases fall rapidly in South Africa after peak and renew hope for pandemic end

South Africa gave the world the first information about omicron, the most contagious variant of the coronavirus so far and that is spreading rapidly to other countries.

In that country, specifically in Gauteng province, the epicenter of omicron was due to the explosion of cases that took place between mid-November and early December.

But the number of infections now appears to be falling almost as fast as it has increased in this province and the rest of the African country.

On November 14, 283 new cases were registered. Just a month later, on December 16, infections soared to 23,000 a day across the country.

An unseen growth throughout the pandemic, which quickly replicated in countries like the UK and Denmark and is now seen in much of Europe and the US.

But since that December 16, the number of daily infections has plummeted in South Africa and, as of Monday (27/12), less than 15 thousand cases were registered.

Early discoveries about the omicron variant indicate that it is less severe than its predecessors. But the higher rate of contagion remains a challenge for hospitals and primary care centers.

The omicron variant, first detected in South Africa, has led to the imposition of travel restrictions in several countries around the world.

The first line against the omicron

Since this new variant was first detected in South Africa, the world has been closely following what is happening in the country, seeking to understand more about the omicron.

The epicenter emerged in the province of Gauteng, the most populous in the country, with approximately 16 million inhabitants.

In Gauteng is the largest city, Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria.

Following the rapid increase in cases in the country in mid-November, scientists began an extensive genetic test that soon identified the new variant, which was announced to the world on 25 November.

Its high transmission caused omicron to quickly become dominant in South Africa, with most cases reported in Gauteng.

Although early reports point to lower omicron severity, experts are concerned that its high transmission and reinfection capacity will saturate hospitals once again.

And while omicron didn’t seem to have the same effect on the number of hospitalizations as other variants, experts feared the growing number of cases would overwhelm hospitals.

But since mid-December, cases in this province began to decline rapidly, reproducing the same pattern in the rest of the country.

“The rapid increase in cases was followed by a rapid decline and now we seem to see the beginning of the end of this wave,” said Fareed Abdullah of Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria in statements collected by the Associated Press.

And the downtrend doesn’t seem to be slowing down, at least until December 28th.

What is happening in other countries?

Last week, given the decrease in cases in South Africa, Salim Abdool Karim, one of the main epidemiologists working against the pandemic in the country, said in an interview with The Washington Post who hoped that “all countries, or almost all countries, will follow the same path.”

The case of South Africa is difficult to compare with other countries due to several demographic and epidemiological differences.

From South Africa, we received the first studies on the apparent low gravity caused by omicrons.

A few days later, similar analyzes were replicated in other countries and reinforced these conclusions.

In one such survey, the UK Health Safety Agency estimated that people infected with omicron were 50% to 70% less likely to need hospital treatment compared to other variants.

However, it still seems too early to know whether the drop in South African cases will also occur in the coming weeks in other countries.

December has been a month of record numbers of daily cases in European countries such as the UK, Denmark, France and Norway.

And while that growth appears to have slowed in recent days in the UK, for example, it’s hard to draw conclusions as the end-of-year festivities interrupt the usual pace of case reporting.

Whether the South African case will repeat itself or not is something that only weeks will be able to tell, although the situations are hardly comparable.

Ômicron has generated a record number of daily infections in countries like the UK

different cases

Making comparisons across countries is difficult due to demographic and epidemiological differences.

Several experts agree and insist that the younger average age of the South African population and the high levels of immunity acquired during waves of the delta and beta variants make South Africa a difficult case to compare with Europe and other continents.

Last week, the UK’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) admitted that both the number of hospitalizations and infections appeared to be declining in Gauteng province, where South Africa’s omicron epicenter was decreed.

However, they added that “the reasons for this are unclear and it cannot be assumed that it would be sustainable”.

“It cannot be assumed that the UK wave will follow a similar pattern, given the different populations and epidemiological situations,” Sage noted.

For the time being, countries continue to increase their vaccination campaigns and the administration of booster doses. Others adopted measures of confinement and social distancing.

Meanwhile, the world remains on the lookout for South Africa for any clues that would allow a better understanding of this strain that threatens public health nearly two years after the start of the pandemic.