Ômicron represents more than 30% of Covid cases in Brazil, shows a survey – 12/29/2021 – Balance and Health

The omicron variant already represents 31.7% of positive tests for detecting Covid in Brazil, according to a survey carried out by laboratories in the country. The study, carried out in 16 states during most of December, was coordinated by the ITpS (All for Health Institute) in partnership with the Dasa and DB Molecular laboratories.

The investigation included the analysis of more than 30,000 special RT-PCR tests carried out in the two laboratory networks between December 1st and December 25th. 640 were found to be positive for Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Among these, 203 (31.7%) were from infections caused by the new variant.

According to ITpS, the strain was found in eight Brazilian states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Bahia, Goiás, Santa Catarina and Tocantins.

ITpS also stated in a note sent to the press that data from the Ministry of Health indicate that there are already 74 confirmed cases caused by omicron in the country. Another 116 are under investigation.

Omicron was initially sequenced in South Africa in November of this year. Preliminary data indicate that it is more transmissible than other variants, such as delta, although it does not develop serious conditions in many of those infected.

This Wednesday (29), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO (World Health Organization), said that the “tsunami” created by the simultaneous circulation of the delta and omicron variants of Covid is taking “health systems to the brink of collapse “.

A bulletin from the organization also released on Wednesday indicated a 39% increase, compared to last week, in Covid cases across the American continent. Most of them were registered in the United States, Argentina and Canada.

As for the number of deaths, there was an increase of 7% on the continent when compared to the previous week. In this case, Brazil ranks second among the countries that registered the most deaths in America —a total of 997 new deaths in the country, according to the organization.