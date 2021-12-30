Ômicron: survey indicates 31.7% of infections by the variant in Brazil | Coronavirus

A survey carried out by the Todos pela Saúde Institute (ITpS) pointed out that the incidence of the omicron variant in eight Brazilian states is of 31.7% . The analysis was carried out in partnership with Dasa and DB Molecular laboratories, which verified RT-PCR tests collected between December 1st and 25th, in 16 states.

30,483 tests were analyzed. Of these, 640 were positive, with 203 probable cases of the new strain. The omicron was present in tests in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Bahia, Goiás, Santa Catarina and Tocantins. São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro detected the omicron in more than 50 tests (see below).

According to the Ministry of Health’s balance, released on Tuesday (28), Brazil has officially 77 confirmed cases of omicron and there are 211 others under investigation.

“Considering the cases of omicron, its rapid spread and the current flu epidemic, we recommend caution during this holiday period. Mask, distance and good air circulation indoors are important strategies against omicron and the flu virus “, warn the researchers.

To detect the new variant, the laboratories used the RT-PCR test and did not carry out genetic sequencing. “The ômicron has several mutations and deletions (removals of gene fragments). One particular deletion affects codons 69 and 70 of the S gene (in the Ômicron lineage BA.1). Some RT-PCR tests fail to detect the deleted region, and so we can detect the omicron”.

‘Tsunami’ of cases, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) alerted again, this Wednesday (29), to the worldwide increase in new infections; the organisation’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called the situation a “tsunami of cases”.

“I am very concerned that, with the omicron being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as the delta, it is leading to a tsunami of Covid-19 cases,” the director general said.

In a bulletin published on Tuesday (28), WHO monitoring points out that in the last week – from December 20 to 26 – there was an 11% increase in new Covid case records compared to the previous week. Almost 5 million new infections were registered.

“The omicron is moving so fast that, in addition to vaccination, social public health measures are also needed to stem the tide of Covid-19 infection, protect workers and health systems, open societies and keep children in school.” , he added.