On vacation in SC, Bolsonaro visits Beto Carrero with his family; see pictures

Presidente is on vacation in São Francisco do Sul and should stay in Santa Catarina until January 4th

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is visiting the Beto Carrero World park, in Penha, on the North Coast of Santa Catarina, this Thursday (30).

He entered through the back of the park at around 10 am as a line of people formed at the main entrance to take pictures with him.

Bolsonaro visits Belto Carrero this Thursday (30) – Photo: Isabela Dotta/NDTVBolsonaro visits Belto Carrero this Thursday (30) – Photo: Isabela Dotta/NDTV

The president also visited the area of ​​the park that performs shows with high-speed cars.

Bolsonaro visited the backstage of the Beto Carrero car show – Photo: Isonel/Reproduction/InternetBolsonaro visited the backstage of the Beto Carrero car show – Photo: Isonel/Reprodução/Internet

vacation in SC

Bolsonaro is on vacation with his family in São Francisco do Sul. In recent days, the president’s visit to Santa Catarina has been marked by several outings. On Monday (27), Bolsonaro presented a sergeant from Joinville with a decorative medal and the print of his own face.

On Tuesday (29), on the second day at the beach, Bolsonaro went on a watercraft ride in the morning. Another tour was done in the afternoon, when he went on a motorcycle through São Francisco do Sul. On the same day, he bet on the Mega-Sena da Virada.

