One UI 4.0 with Android 12 comes to Galaxy S10, S20 and Z Fold 2 lines

Samsung began shipping the One UI 4.0 to another batch of devices this week. In addition to restarting build delivery for the latest high-ends — the Galaxy S21 line and the 2021 folding — the manufacturer has released Android 12 for the Galaxy S20, Note 20, S10, and Z Fold 2 families.

For all models mentioned, the update will be distributed automatically. The build is identified by different codes for each Samsung smartphone line/variant and requires a few minutes to apply, so keep this in mind before starting the process.

The One UI 4 is built on Android 12 and features a new look, advanced privacy tools and more (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

On some models, the update may be accompanied by the December security patch, which fixes inherent operating system vulnerabilities. The same happened with the Galaxy S21, Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.

The news in this compilation is already known to those who follow the Canaltech. One UI 4.0 introduces a number of new tools, both those introduced by Google and Samsung’s own creations. In addition, the interface design has undergone a major rework and is compatible with Material You’s Dynamic Colors.

Which Samsung phones got Android 12?

Check out the complete list of devices that started receiving the update in this batch:

Other devices remain undated

For now, the other lines of smartphones and tablets from Samsung follow without an update forecast. If you are the owner of one of the devices that are in the queue to receive the package, it is worth staying tuned to CT.

