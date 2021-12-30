Onlyfans: The new famous person who decided to venture onto the platform is Lucas Souza, nephew of Silas Malafaia and son of Eyshila

The young man, who is the son of gospel singer Eyshila and nephew of pastor Silas Malafaia, decided to join the adult milieu after a poll made on his Instagram. Fans and onlookers can have access, through subscription, to photos, videos and whatever else the boy decides to post on his platform profile. Lucas, who usually posts photos in which he appears mounted as a Drag Queen, has already shared the profile with his followers.

The young man lives abroad and had already considered the idea of ​​joining the adult business, and on his social media account he asked the opinion of his more than 170,000 followers. In the poll, the boy appears with his back turned, completely naked, in front of a mirror with his butt sticking out. Because he was born and raised in religious circles, on account of his mother, pastor and gospel singer, and his uncle, Silas Malafaia, he received several criticisms from some followers. On the other hand, the Brazilian’s attitude received support from several fans, who encouraged him to create his profile on the adult site.

After posting the nude photo, the boy’s mother spoke on her social networks. The singer published a long text along with her son’s photo. “May the Lord keep you! May God keep your physical and mental integrity to live the purpose He has for your life. The world gets tired, sin wears out and sometimes even leaves sequelae. But I pray that God will keep you and keep you in a safe place until your eyes open and you see the greatness of what God has for you!”, said in part of the message.

Apparently, the platform the guy will post his content on is Onlyfans. While most content is for adults, this platform is not just for adult content, many artists use this feature to share previews of their work, behind the scenes, exclusive photos and more. In addition to Lucas, other famous people use the site, including singers Anitta, who according to Maru Karv (famous producer of adult content on the platform), doesn’t post anything for adults and has “poor” content, and Mc Mirella , which posts, according to the artist, content for adults.