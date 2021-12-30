Ore back to $120 boosted by stock replenishment

(Bloomberg) — After three days at a low, iron ore traded once again above US$ 120 a ton with the possible push of restocking stocks by steelmakers in China.

In Singapore, steel input futures contracts rose 5% on Thursday, which eliminated part of the losses in the three previous sessions. The commodity heads towards the end of a volatile year as investors await details on China’s plans to support the economy, which is feeling the impact of the slowdown caused by the housing sector.

“Spot iron ore price will remain in a limited upward trend, mainly due to market expectations about winter replacement ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays,” Mysteel Research & Consulting said in a statement. Steel prices are likely to fluctuate, with market optimism against weak real demand.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The performance of industrial raw materials has wavered in recent months amid challenges to global recovery, such as Covid-19 outbreaks, monetary tightening in the United States and weaker demand in China. But even with the rebound in iron ore over the past six weeks, prices are still nearly 50% below this year’s high reached in May.

Chinese officials reiterated the Covid Zero approach amid an outbreak in Xi’an, where some manufacturers have begun reporting impacts on production. The World Health Organization has warned of obstacles to fighting the pandemic, as the virus that causes Covid-19 is unlikely to disappear completely.

Iron ore futures contracts rose nearly 5%, to $122.65 a ton, and traded at $118.50 at 3:48 pm in Singapore. Prices in Dalian closed up 1.1%, while rebar and hot rolled coil futures contracted in Shanghai.

©2021 Bloomberg LP

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related