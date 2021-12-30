Outbreak of covid-19 in two cruises off the Brazilian coast totals 146 cases; Anvisa investigates – Brazil

BRASÍLIA E SÃO PAULO – The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported on Thursday, 30, that it is monitoring outbreaks of Covid-19 on two cruise ships. Until 1:00 pm, there were 146 confirmed cases of the disease, among crew and passengers of the MSC Splendida It’s from coast diadem, which are under the agency’s health supervision.

“Given the increase in the number of covid-19 cases on board and based on the categorization of ships as to health risk, Anvisa will adopt the measures provided for in current regulations, which may include the need for quarantine or even suspension of activities” , informed the agency, in a note.

The Costa Diadema ship, from Costa Cruises, is moored in savior with 68 confirmed cases of covid in 24 hours – 56 crew and 12 passengers. According to information from passengers, they are being prevented from getting off the cruise, which would make the Santos-Salvador-Ilhéus-Santos route. The municipal health department confirmed the information.

In the note, Anvisa informed that “it did not authorize the operation of the vessel in Salvador, being prohibited the embarkation and disembarkation of travelers until the investigation in progress is concluded”. According to the agency, 3,836 people are on board – 1,320 crew and 2,516 passengers. The next destination would be the port of Ilhéus, in southern Bahia.

Estevão Seccatto, professor at the FIA ​​and columnist for the broadcast, is on the ship and has been tested for covid. The result was negative, but it took seven hours to be delivered. “If I had been infected, I could have transmitted the disease to a lot of people during that period.”

Every day, 10% of passengers are tested for the disease. Contaminants are isolated in separate cabins on the lower floors of the ship.

According to Seccatto, even with confirmation of contamination, safety protocols are not being followed. There are photos and videos of unmasked passengers serving themselves at the buffet, at parties and at the pool. There are also employees making inappropriate use of the protection, with their nose completely out.

The gym and spa were closed. As a result, the pool and other spaces were completely packed, says Seccatto. “We are totally without information and without knowing where the ship will go,” he says. “We wait to see how Costa will treat passengers.”

When contacted, Costa Cruzeiro did not respond until the publication of this note. In the United States, health authorities monitored this Wednesday, 29, 86 cruises for contamination by covid.

The ship MSC Splendida, according to Anvisa, docked at the Port of Santos (SP), on Wednesday, 29, after reporting new cases of covid on board. So far, 51 crew and 27 passengers have been identified with a positive test for the disease, as well as 54 contacts, that is, people who had contact with the cases.

“All 132 people, positive cases and contacts, were disembarked in accordance with the rules set out in Resolution RDC No. 574/2021 of Anvisa and with the operational plan prepared by the municipality of Santos and the State of São Paulo, which provides for transport of travelers in specific vehicles,” the agency said.

“After disembarking, the monitoring of all travelers must be carried out by the Strategic Health Information Centers (CIEVs) of the destination locations.”

According to Anvisa, new landings or shipments are not authorized and the ship must remain berthed in Santos until the end of the analysis of epidemiological data by the health authorities. The vessel takes around 4 thousand people on board.

“With the increase in the number of cases observed among crew, on November 28, 2021, an inspection of the vessel was carried out by Anvisa and by the State Health Department of Santa Catarina, through its decentralized unit of Epidemiological Surveillance, component of the CIEVS-SC Network and Epidemiological and Sanitary Surveillance of the municipality of Balneário Camboriú”, reported the agency.

“On December 28, 2021, the company was notified so that 100% of the crew could be tested.”