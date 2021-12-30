Outside Globo, Angélica participates in a program on CNN Brasil

Hired by HBO Max, where the Astral Journey recently premiered, Angelica will be on In Alta CNN, from CNN Brazil, in the next weekend. Her participation will take place in the full New Year episode of the program.

The blonde gives tips for people looking for a healthier life and even for those willing to take a project off the ground. “I’m in this process of self-knowledge, I think we’re living it, everyone is”, she declares.

In a conversation with the presenter Mari Palma, Angélica also opens the game about the Astral Journey, which mixes self-knowledge and astrology.

The ex-Globo’s new program has guest appearances from several popular figures, in addition to two specialists: the astrologer and holistic therapist Paula Pires and the digital influencer and actor Vítor di Castro.

“I think that we are living in a moment when this program arrives as one more tool, one more way for people to try to get to know each other”, says Angelica.

Luciano Huck’s wife even admits that it is a challenge to conduct the conversations, but also an opportunity for reflection

“The pandemic accelerated people’s desire to understand each other in the world, to understand why we were thrown into the house, locked in there. This made everyone reflect a little more about the things that really matter”, claims.

Angelica vents about aging

During the recent press conference she attended, the presenter reflected on aging and rebutted any criticism that might appear on the subject.

In the conversation, Luciano Huck’s wife said she doesn’t care about the age issue.

“After so much time on TV, being part of the imagination and childhood of someone’s life is amazing. Adolescence is so troubled. You really need a reference. I don’t care that people talk about my age. Greater than that is being loved by people. It’s special to work with someone who knows me and today is a reference for me too”, he stated.