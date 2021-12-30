Package! Remo announces the signing of five players for 2022; see the list | rowing

Remo “opened the coffers” and announced this Wednesday (29), five reinforcements for the 2022 season. The Lion made the signing of goalkeeper Jorge Pazetti, from right-back Rony, who is a spawn of the club and returns to Baenão , in addition to the forwards Luan, Vanílson (ex-Manaus) and also Veraldo.

Two of the five signings had already been advanced by O Liberal. One of them is from 20-year-old goalkeeper Jorge Pazetti. Pazetti arrives to make up the team of archers of Leão, which has Vinícius kept as a starter and now Rodrigo Josviaki as immediate reserve. The new goalkeeper, being quite young, will be cut by coach Juninho Macaé. The initial contract is for one year, but it can be extended.













Another reinforcement is right-back Rony, who was at Castanhal. A spawn of Remo’s base, the player filed a lawsuit against the club in 2019. He claimed that he spent 14 months without receiving salaries while he was still at the base. In April 2020, the Court agreed with Roni and released the player to act for another association.









The other signings – of forwards Luan, Veraldo and Vanilson – were new. All of them arrive at the sector where Remo was looking for reinforcements the most. With the stampede of players after the end of Serie B and the departure of Lucas Tocantins after the end of the Copa Verde, Leão needed to recompose the offensive part.

Born in Goiânia, forward Vanilson has arrived with excellent numbers in recent seasons. Wearing the Manaus shirt, in 2021, the player hit the net 14 times. After Gavião, he moved to football in Saudi Arabia, where he scored five goals in five matches.









From Campo Grande-MS and at 25 years old, forward Luan is another reinforcement. Before Leão, the athlete worked at Comercial-MS, Novoperário, União-MS, Luverdense, Aquidaunense, Gaúcho and São Paulo-RS.

Another player who arrives to reinforce the team’s offensive sector is 22-year-old Veraldo from Bahia. Having worked for teams like Floresta-CE, Águia de Marabá and Paragominas, the athlete has contact with João Galvão, former coach of Azulão Marabense, and current technical coordinator of Remo.

With the five reinforcements, Leão had already signed right-back Ricardo Luz and forward Welthon, reaching the number of seven signed for next season.