Palestinian President Makes First Visit to Israel in More Than a Decade

posted on 12/29/2021 10:42 AM



Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian President – (credit: Reproduction)

Israel announced this Wednesday (29) a series of “confidence measures” with the Palestinian Authority, after receiving the first official visit in several years by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz .

On Tuesday night, a delegation of senior Palestinian officials led by Abbas, 86, discussed “security and economics” at Gantz’s home in Rosh Haayin (center), Israeli sources told AFP.

“I met overnight (Tuesday) with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. We discussed the application of economic and civil measures and the importance of strengthening our security coordination,” wrote Gantz on Twitter shortly after the announcement of the ministry about the meeting.

Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh tweeted on Wednesday that “Abbas met with Benny Gantz and the meeting addressed the importance of creating a political horizon that leads to a political solution in accordance with international resolutions.”

They also discussed local conditions due to the “practices of (Israeli) settlers, and the meeting addressed many security, economic and humanitarian issues.”

Following the coming to power in June of the Israeli coalition government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, several Israeli ministers visited Abbas in the West Bank, home of the Palestinian Authority.

This was the first time since 2010 that Abbas traveled to Israel for an official meeting with a member of the Hebrew state government.

Earlier this Wednesday, the Israeli Defense Ministry said it had approved “confidence measures” such as an early transfer to the Palestinian Authority of 100 million shekels ($32 million) in taxes received on its behalf by Israel, the grant 600 additional licenses that allow businessmen to enter Israeli territory and the regularization of the situation of another 6,000 Palestinians living in an area of ​​the West Bank under Israeli control.

Reviews of Likud and Hamas

In August, Gantz visited Palestinian Authority headquarters in August to speak with Abbas, at the first official meeting at this level in years.

But after the visit, Israeli Prime Minister Bennett declared that there is no ongoing peace process with the Palestinians and that “there won’t be”.

Israel’s Likud (right) party criticized Tuesday’s Abbas-Gantz meeting and said “it is only a matter of time before dangerous concessions for Israel’s security are made.”

“The Israeli-Palestinian government has put the Palestinians and Abbas on the agenda. It is dangerous for Israel,” Likud said in a statement.

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip – which is under Israeli blockade – also criticized the meeting, as it considers it deviating from the “national spirit of our Palestinian people”.

“This behavior by the Palestinian Authority leadership aggravates the Palestinian political division, complicates the Palestinian situation, encourages some in the region who want to normalize (relations) with the occupier and weakens the Palestinian position that rejects normalization with Israel,” the spokesman said. Hamas voice, Hazem Qasem, in a statement.