Palmeiras closes closed TV package with Globo for the next three years

Verdão finished the last Brazilian Championship in third place and was the leader at the beginning, but ended up losing his breath throughout the competition.

After having their games shown on closed TV by Turner, through the channels Esporte Interativo and, later, TNT Sports, Palmeiras signed again with Grupo Globo for the next three years. Starting next season, the North American group will no longer show the Brazilian Championship.

The information was reported by reporter Rodrigo Capelo, from the GE website. According to him, the negotiation was carried out directly by President Leila Pereira, who took office about 15 days ago. Palmeiras is the third Brazilian club that earns more with the broadcasting rights of Brasileirão, only behind Flamengo and Corinthians.

Leila spoke about the matter, in a note sent to the GE: “It was a financially important contract for Palmeiras, which aims to make life easier for our fans, so they can follow our team’s games. I will always be on the lookout for the best opportunities for Palmeiras”.

Globo celebrates agreement with Palmeiras on closed TV

Fernando Manuel, Globo’s sports rights director, told GE the following: “We celebrated a new agreement with Palmeiras, this time concerning the rights to closed TV in Série A. Of course, it is a reason for great satisfaction to strengthen ties with the club, further consolidating the collective model implemented for this cycle, effective until 2024” .