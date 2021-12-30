Palmeiras ‘observes well’ the standout of the Italian, who perks up with interest and waits for a proposal

João Pedro, Cagliari’s center forward, is one of the names observed by Palmeiras to compete in the Club World Cup, in February

THE palm trees follows in search of a center forward to dispute the Club World Cup, which will take place in February 2022, in the United Arab Emirates. Still with New York FC’s Taty Castellanos as ‘plan A’, Verdão observes other names and has João Pedro, Brazilian from Cagliari, how ‘well noted’.

The news of the interest of Palmeiras in the attacker was published by the journalist Jorge Nicola, on your blog on the portal Yahoo!, and confirmed by the ESPN.com.br. João Pedro is a name that pleases Palmeiras since the end of the 2020 season, a period that Verdão was already looking for a strong striker.

Currently 29 years old, João Pedro has nine goals and three assists. THE ESPN.com.br found that the interest of Palmeiras made the striker excited and very excited with the idea of ​​being able to return to Brazil and wear the shirt of a great club with the possibility of great achievements.

João Pedro’s fatigue awaits an official proposal in the first days of 2022. As he is one of the highlights of the team, João Pedro would not leave Cagliari on loan. With that, Palmeiras would have to open their coffers and in fact make an offer to buy the Italian team.

The first most recent consultation by João Pedro took place right after he won the Conmebol Libertadores, still on November 27th. During the period, Palmeiras did not give up on Taty Castellanos, for whom it made an offer of U$S 12.5 million, around R$ 70 million, rejected by the North Americans, who are expecting something around R$ 90 million.

João Pedro calls the attention of Palmeiras for being a name that would come to the club to ‘solve’ the attack issue, a reinforcement so requested by Abel Ferreira since the final stretch of the 2020 season. However, the negotiation is not the simplest.

So far, the Palmeiras announced the signings of Eduard Atuesta, from Los Angeles FC, Marcelo Lomba, who was at Internacional, and center forward Rafael Navarro, who was part of the Botafogo campaign, champion of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship this year.