Palmeiras signs with Globo for rights to closed television | sport business

Palmeiras and Globo finalized the negotiation for the club’s broadcasting rights in the Campeonato Brasileiro, in relation to closed television. The agreement is valid for three years, between 2022 and 2024.

The negotiation was carried out directly by Leila Pereira, newly-inaugurated president, with the sports rights area of ​​the broadcaster.

– It was a financially important contract for Palmeiras, which aims to make life easier for our fans, so that they can follow our team’s games. I will always be on the lookout for the best opportunities for Palmeiras – Leila wrote in a note to the ge.

1 of 1 Leila Pereira, President of Palmeiras — Photo: Thiago Ferri Leila Pereira, President of Palmeiras — Photo: Thiago Ferri

– We signed a new agreement with Palmeiras, this time regarding the closed TV rights of Série A. Logically, it is a reason for great satisfaction to strengthen ties with the club, further consolidating the collective model implemented for this cycle, effective until 2024 – says Fernando Manuel, director of sports rights at Globo.

The club will participate in the 40-30-30 model, like all opponents in the first division, in which the amount dedicated to closed television is distributed to competitors based on:

40% the same for all

30% depending on the number of transmissions

30% according to table position

Started in 2019, the base value of closed television in Globo’s structure was R$ 500 million. With the correction of inflation, foreseen in the contract, today this number is close to R$ 600 million. And his division to clubs occurs according to the formula above.

At Palmeiras, there is an expectation of reaching a transfer between R$ 45 million and R$ 50 million per year. This will depend on the amount of matches shown on SporTV and the position in the table.