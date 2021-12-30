‘Pantanal’: everything that is known about the new version of the soap opera | soap opera world

One of the great successes of Brazilian teledramaturgy will gain a new face in 2022. ‘Wetlands’, originally released in 1990 by TV Manchete, will have one new version and promises to win over the audience. In recent weeks, different cast, plot and backstage news revealed and, below, we retrieve everything that is already known about the soap opera so far 👇

The central trunk follows the old young (Irandhir Santos) and his son, José Leoncio (Renato Góes/Marcos Palmeira). Trusting the concept that “nature can do more than man”, Joventino ends up becoming the biggest pawn in the Pantanal and he became famous for bringing wild oxen, the so-called marruás, in the spell. However, it was soon after this understanding that Joventino disappeared without a trace and abandoned his son.

2 of 7 Juma Marruá — Photo: Globo Juma Marruá — Photo: Globo

Five years later, on a trip to Rio de Janeiro, José Leoncio falls in love and marries Madeleine (Bruna Linzmeyer/Karine Teles). The two move to the Pantanal where he was born Jove (Jesuit Barbosa). Madeleine’s passage through the farm, however, is chaos. Missing urban life, the young woman does not settle for that fate of loneliness that is to be a pawn’s wife. With her husband always in groups, she is forced to live with Filo (Leticia Salles/Dira Paes), employee of the house whom she knows little and trusts.

The truth is Madeleine do not understand well the Filó’s relationship with Zé Leôncio, neither is his relationship with Thaddeus (José Loreto), son of Filó and godson of the boss. What Madeleine don’t know is that Filó was a brunette with a curry. – prostitutes who live in the villages the delegations pass through – with whom José Leôncio had a relationship in one of his trips in the past.

Madeleine flees the Pantanal taking Jove, still a baby, back to his family’s mansion. The boy grows up out of sight of his father, who has found himself unable to fight for custody of his son. Zé never failed to fulfill his legal obligations, faithfully sending an exceptional amount of monthly support. Even though, Jove grows up believing his father had died, while Zé finds an heir in Tadeu.

A few years after Madeleine’s departure, Filó says that Tadeu is also the son of José Leôncio. Despite the joy of the three with the revelation – especially from Thaddeus -, the information is kept by them under lock and key. So, from the door outside, Thaddeus remains only as his boss’s godson, which hurts him deeply.

Two decades pass. Jove finds out that your father is alive and goes in search of him, in a reunion marked by a huge bash. Although happy with the moment, Joe and Young are confronted by a chasm of behavioral and cultural differences, at the same time that Jove deals with the jealousy of Thaddeus. To complete the family confusion, at one point everyone is surprised by the arrival of a third child to compete for the love and admiration of this father: José Lucas de Nada (Irandhir Santos) arrives at the farm as a result of fate and discovers there the family ties he never had.

Amidst the events, Jove and Juma Marruá (Alanis Guillen) fall in love. Daughter of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) and Gil (Enrique Diaz), the young woman doesn’t open her guard to anyone and learned from her mother how to defend herself against the “man animal”, the most dangerous species that could come to haunt the hut where she lives. The “man beast” took the whole family away. So, she became a wild and aloof woman. Despite the differences, Jove and Juma live an intense passion.

3 of 7 Juma and Maria Marruá in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo Juma and Maria Marruá in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo

Accept nature as it is. At all stages, the great spokesperson for this teaching is the old man from Rio (Osmar Prado), an enchanted person – a supernatural entity – who, most of the time, assumes the form of an anaconda (the largest in the entire Pantanal), but which also appears in human form.. THE old man from Rio it is responsible for caring not only for those lands and the animals that live there, but for watching over the interpersonal relationships that take place there. For him, man is the only being who burns the trees that give him air and poisons the water he drinks. This and other lessons shape the characters’ paths, as they present solutions and more mysteries to that universe.

Another mystery is that the residents of the region faithfully believe that Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) turns jaguar, mainly, when he needs to defend his own, or “when he gets angry”. And they wouldn’t be surprised if they discovered that the “gift” would have been passed on to Juma.

As per images above, Alanis Guillen lives juma; Juliana Paes, Maria Marruá; and Renato Góes, as José Leoncio. In the official synopsis, we see confirmations of names such as Marcos Palmeira, Almir Sater, Irhandir Santos, Bruna Linzmeyer, Karine Teles, Leticia Salles, Dira Paes, Enrique Diaz, Osmar Prado, Chico Teixeira and Gabriel Sater. Check out other characters who had their images released:

4 of 7 Jesuita Barbosa plays Jove — Photo: Globo Jesuit Barbosa plays Jove — Photo: Globo

5 of 7 José Loreto is Tadeu — Photo: Globo José Loreto is Tadeu — Photo: Globo

6 of 7 Juliana Paes is Maria Marruá — Photo: Globo Juliana Paes is Maria Marruá — Photo: Globo

📺 Special participations

7 of 7 Almir Sater participated in the first version of ‘Pantanal’ and will be back — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Almir Sater participated in the first version of ‘Pantanal’ and will be back — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Admiral Sater, which was in the version written by Benedito, returns in the new version as the hack eugene, that takes and brings people to the Pantanal. Among the special duets, the audience will have the opportunity to hear him play alongside Chico Teixeira (son of Renato Teixeira), which will give life to the pawn Quim in the first phase of the novel. During the famous viola that marked the second phase of the original version, eugene will participate alongside Tiberius (Guito) and Trinity, role of Gabriel Sater, what faces the challenge of remaking his father’s original character.

As determined by the G1, in October this year, ‘Wetland’ used six farms in Mato Grosso do Sul, in the region of Aquidauana, 141 km from Large field, as a support base for the recordings. Some are hosting actors and production and others have turned into film sets.

See Globo MS’s report on the recordings

Novel Pantanal: Rede Globo produces a new version of the hit of the 90s

The new version of ‘Wetland’ is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedict Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is from Rogerio Gomes, direction of Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is from Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the gender direction is José Luiz Villamarim. Like every adaptation, the original story undergoes changes and updates necessary to talk to a new reality and a new generation. Updates, of course, are not limited to the text, but also to the fascinating images of the Pantanal that will be updated.

The release date is not yet confirmed, but it is known that the plot will reach Globo in 2022.

Do you like soap operas? listen to the podcast ‘Novel at 9’: