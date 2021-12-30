Paolla Oliveira pleads for Brazil’s attitude against President Bolsonaro and causes

Paolla Oliveira used her Twitter profile, this Wednesday (29), to share with her admirers her wishes for 2022. What no one imagined, however, was that she would reveal all her support for the end of the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“The end of the year is approaching and I can’t think of anything I want more than health, lightness and a Bolsonaro out. 2022 is a decisive and important year. Awareness, love and respect for everyone“, soared the global.

The blonde referred to the last year of the Bolsonaro government’s term and the presidential election, which will take place in October.

In the comments, Paolla Oliveira divided her opinions. “I love you! Outside Bolsonaro, yes. May 2022 be a year of good things and achievements for everyone!”, fired an internet user. “Nobody is perfect. Not the most beautiful woman in Brazil!“, reacted another.

The end of the year is coming and I can’t think of anything I want more than health, lightness and a BOLSONARO OUTSIDE. 2022 is a decisive and important year. Awareness, love and respect for everyone 😉 — Paolla Oliveira (@paolla) December 29, 2021

Paolla Oliveira detonates Bolsonaro

This was not the first time that the artist spoke out against the President of the Republic. Last August, she also used her Twitter account and shared the cover of the Extra newspaper. On the occasion, she demonstrated her indignation against the government.

In the headline, it highlighted the speech in which the president called those who say you need to buy beans an idiot, suggesting that they buy rifles.

“What kind of leadership is this that prefers to see the population armed than fed? In fact, we know very well what kind of leadership this is”, outraged the actress, asking for an “Out of Bolsonaro” in the sequence.

In the comments, Paolla received criticism and even countered the comment of a fan. “I think one thing has nothing to do with the other. ‘Stay at home’ destroyed the economy and this is not the fault of the President, but of the Governors and the STF”, said the follower. “Do you really believe what you’re writing? It’s not possible”, complained the global.