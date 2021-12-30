Paris Hilton will DJ at New Years party… in her virtual world – 12/28/2021

Paris Hilton controls up to $1 million a night working as a celebrity DJ, entertaining people in clubs across China, Dubai and the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza. This New Year’s Eve, she will play an electronic set in a different location: her virtual island in Roblox.

Paris has created an island in the virtual world, dubbed Paris World, where visitors can explore digital replicas of her Beverly Hills property and dog mansion, stroll along a boardwalk inspired by the neon carnival wedding party she and her husband, Carter Reum, took off earlier this year at Santa Monica Pier, California, and ventured across the island in a luxury sports car or a Sunray yacht.

Like other virtual points, Paris World will charge small amounts for the purchase of virtual clothes or for a jet-ski ride.

“For me, the metaverse is a place where you can in the digital world do everything you can in real life,” Paris said. “Not everyone can experience that, so that’s what we’ve been working on for the last year: giving them all of my inspirations for what I want in that world.”

Paris, 40, joins celebrities and brands rushing to embark on the metaverse, an overarching term referring to a virtual world. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg popularized the term by renaming his company Meta to emphasize the central role of the metaverse in the future of his business.

Designer Tommy Hilfiger has launched a digital ready-to-wear fashion line for Roblox avatars.

Nike opened a virtual world called Nikeland in November where visitors can play dodgeball with friends, don a pair of Air Force 1 digital sneakers and win medals.

Rappers Lil Nas X and Travis Scott also played shows last year to millions of virtual viewers.

Paris is widely known for the reality show “The Simple Life,” in which she and socialite and celebrity Nicole Richie scrapped limousines to travel across the United States aboard a Greyhound bus.