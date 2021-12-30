Paulo Sousa terminates with Poland and is the new coach of Flamengo

Flamengo announced this Wednesday (29) the hiring of coach Paulo Sousa. The 51-year-old Portuguese left the Polish national team, which he had been directing since January. The contract is valid for two seasons.

“This is a message to the biggest fans in the world. It will be a pride and satisfaction to represent a club with the incomparable grandeur of Flamengo. It’s time to work hard to give joy, titles and bring more than 40 million fans around the team. We’ll play together. Red and black greetings”, declared Sousa, in a video released by the Rio team.



–Continues after advertising–

The confirmation of the hiring of the coach by Rubro-Negro came shortly after the president of the Polish Football Federation (PZPN, acronym in Polish), Cezary Kulesza, communicated on Twitter that Sousa’s relationship was terminated by a “unanimous” decision of the entity’s administrative board. The manager also informed that the technician “will pay the PZPN a compensation [financeira] according to the federation’s expectations”.

Paulo Sousa is Mengão’s new coach. The Portuguese, 51, signed a contract with Rubro-Negro for two seasons. The coach was in charge of the Polish national team. #CRF pic.twitter.com/isM9Pq0ICw — Flemish (@Flemish) Flamengo/status/1476282184713609217?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>December 29, 2021

Sousa was not Flamengo’s first option, which planned to repatriate Jorge Jesus. Negotiations with the Brazilian champion and Libertadores coach in 2019, however, did not continue. The Portuguese coach’s speech, at least publicly, was to fulfill the contract he had with Benfica (Portugal), which would end in May, at the end of the European season.

The Portuguese club, despite pressure from the fans on Jesus’ work, which was not coming with good results, adopted a similar stance, until announcing the departure of the commander last Tuesday (28), by “mutual agreement”. At that time, Rubro-Negro had already agreed with Sousa, although many fans, through social networks, still wanted a turnaround and an agreement between Flamengo and JJ, now free on the market.



–Continues after advertising–

A midfielder with victorious spells at Juventus (Italy) and Borussia Dortmund (Germany), clubs for which he won the European Champions League, Sousa began his career as a professional coach in 2008 at Queens Park Rangers (England). He directed two more English teams (Swansea City and Leicester City), before taking over Videoton (Hungary), where he won his first titles in the role.

The former player also led Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel), Basel (Switzerland), Fiorentina (Italy), Tianjin Tianhai (China) and Bordeaux (France), taking over Poland earlier this year and directing the selection at the European Cup. The campaign was poor: one point added in three games and 21st place overall (out of 24 teams). Despite this, the Poles advanced to the recap of the World Cup qualifiers, where they will face Russia in March. If they win, they face Sweden or the Czech Republic for a place in the World Cup in Qatar.

Sousa takes over from Flamengo, replacing Renato Portaluppi, who was fired after a 2-1 defeat by Palmeiras, in the Libertadores final, at Centenário, in Montevideo (Uruguay). In addition to the search for the third in America, the Portuguese will also face the Carioca and Brasileiro championships, the Supercopa do Brasil (against Atlético-MG) and the Copa do Brasil.

Related