Pedro Martins gives a positive sign to Cruzeiro and has the right word to take over as director of football | cruise

One of the important gaps in Cruzeiro’s football department is very close to being filled. The club has agreed with Pedro Martins, with passages in Brazilian clubs, training abroad and that was in the São Paulo Football Federation.

The interest of the team headed by Ronaldo in having the professional was advanced by the ge, on this Wednesday. According to the report, the professional even communicated to the FPF about the situation and carries out the procedures to leave the institution.

In the view of the team leading the transition at Cruzeiro, Pedro fits the profile that was sought from the beginning for the role: young professional, able to work with a lower budget and be part of an integrated management in the football department, with different integrated sectors.

For having participated in strategic functions at the São Paulo Federation, at Athletico-PR and at Ferroviária, Pedro is considered an important player at Cruzeiro also to carry out the relationship with football clubs and institutions, in general.

Part of his work at Athletico-PR, over the past decade, was precisely participating in the integration between performance analysis, recruiting players and training athletes. Ronaldo wants to leverage these sectors at Cruzeiro, to be assertive in the market and to have young people within the base capable of combining sports and financial returns.

Cruzeiro is without a football director since the administration led by the former striker opted for Alexandre Mattos to leave. The leader was not officially announced, but had been working behind the scenes and was responsible for hiring a good part of the nine announced reinforcements. The contracts are being analyzed, and their permanence is not guaranteed.