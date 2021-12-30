Pedro Martins is Ronaldo’s favorite to take over as director of football at Cruzeiro | cruise

Living decisive days in the planning of Cruzeiro for 2022, the administration led by Ronaldo continues analyzing professionals to occupy the football board and technical command. In the case of direction, the favorite name, at the moment, is Pedro Martins.

The director has been the vice president of competitions at the São Paulo Football Federation since February this year. In clubs, he worked for Athletico-PR, Ferroviária-SP and Queens Park Rangers, from England.

Graduated in administration and with an MBA from the University of Liverpool, England, Pedro Martins fits the profile sought by Ronaldo’s team, which wants a young professional, able to work with a lower budget and be part of an integrated management in the football department. , with different integrated sectors.

1 of 2 Executive Director of Ferroviária Pedro Martins — Photo: Rodrigo Corsi/FPF Executive Director of Ferroviária Pedro Martins — Photo: Rodrigo Corsi/FPF

Part of his work at Athletico-PR, over the past decade, was precisely participating in the integration between performance analysis, recruiting players and training athletes. Ronaldo wants to leverage these sectors at Cruzeiro, to be assertive in the market and to have young people within the base capable of combining sports and financial returns.

Cruzeiro is without a football director since the administration led by the former striker opted for Alexandre Mattos to leave. The leader was not officially announced, but had been working behind the scenes and was responsible for hiring a good part of the nine announced reinforcements. The contracts are being analyzed, and their permanence is not guaranteed.