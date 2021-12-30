People from SC unite, set an example for Brazil and show their strength (see video)

President Jair Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro are in São Francisco do Sul, a city on the north coast of Santa Catarina. The presidential delegation arrived in the region around 2:30 pm on Monday (27).

Upon arrival, they received a warm welcome from the people.

Santa Catarina showed their strength in support of the president.

Bolsonaro greeted supporters waiting for him near Fort Marechal Luz.

Check out:

This will be the third time that Bolsonaro has stayed at the fort, a military unit that works as an exclusive holiday accommodation for members of the Armed Forces, with around 45 houses and apartments. In December of last year, on the eve of the Christmas holiday, the president stayed for a few days at the place, accompanied by some ministers and auxiliaries. In February of this year, Bolsonaro stayed at the fort during the Carnival holiday.

Before traveling, the president recorded a video with an end-of-year message, but the Planalto Palace office did not say when it will be broadcast. The forecast is that Bolsonaro will return to Brasília next Monday (3).

On the eve of Christmas, he spent a few days with family and assistants on the coast of São Paulo.

