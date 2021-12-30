Persona 5 Strikers and Dirt 5 Get Free on PS Plus in January 2022 | Action games

Deep Rock Galactic, Persona 5 Strikers and Dirt 5 are the free PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) games in January for PS Plus subscribers. All games are available from Tuesday (4) until February 1st, when they will be replaced by next month’s titles. Users also have until next Monday (3) to redeem their December games. Check out more details on each of the free PS Plus games from January.

In Dirt 5 for PS4 and PS5 users will be able to participate in intense off-road races in the most varied terrains such as gravel, ice, snow and sand through places like the United States, Italy, China and even in Brazil. The game also features a career mode to start off as a novice driver and win big sponsors with your achievements, as well as split-screen multiplayer modes, online disputes and track creation mode.

Persona 5 Strikers for PS4, which can also be played on PS5 for backwards compatibility, is a new “musou” style action game from producer Omega Force. The title continues the story of the popular RPG Persona 5 a few months after the events of the original game. The Phantom Thieves decide to enjoy a month of summer vacation on a trip to Japan, but the emergence of an alternate reality launches them on a new adventure. The game focuses on combat against dozens of enemies as in the Dynasty Warriors series from Omega Force, but with a great presence of RPG elements and a story that works as a sequel to the previous game.

Finally, in Deep Rock Galactic for PS4 and PS5, players will be part of a team with up to four space mining dwarfs. The missions alternate between fighting alien insects and extracting valuable resources from caves. Participants will be able to choose from different classes with their own abilities, customize their miner and use their quirks together to complete objectives. Dark caverns can be completely destroyed and are procedurally generated so they are always new with each game. It’s also possible to play alone, but the game’s focus is on its fun online multiplayer.

December PS Plus Games Rescue

Players have until January 3rd to redeem December games before they are replaced with January titles. Among the options are Godfall: Challenger Edition, LEGO DC Super Villains and Mortal Shell, as well as bonus virtual reality games: The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition and Until You Fall. To redeem them, simply access the PS Plus area in the PS Store on consoles or the “Subscriptions” tab on the website.