Petrobras will appeal the decision of the Rio court that suspended the gas price adjustment | Economy



Petrobras stated that the readjustment is in accordance with contracts signed with local distributors – Agência Brasil

Petrobras stated that the readjustment is in accordance with contracts signed with local distributorsBrazil Agency

Posted 29/12/2021 10:47 | Updated 12/29/2021 12:39 PM

Petrobras said it will appeal the decision of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJ-RJ) which suspended a 50% increase in the price of gas supplied to distributor Naturgy. Board of Directors, Consumer Rights Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj) and the government of Rio filed a request for no increase. The readjustment would be applied from January 1, 2022.

In a note, Petrobras stated that the readjustment is in accordance with contracts signed with local distributors. The state-owned company clarified that the companies follow conditions that were strictly complied with in the terms and conditions of prices and readjustments previously agreed upon.

“It is important to remember that Petrobras fulfills its gas sales contracts through a portfolio of offers consisting of domestic production and imports of gas from Bolivia and Liquefied Natural Gas – LNG. The high demand for LNG and limitations in international supply resulted in expressive increase in the international price of the input, which reached an increase of around 500% in 2021”, he stated in a note.

The company also informed that there were similar lawsuits in other states and three injunctions to suspend the readjustment were granted, including the one in Rio. Among the federations are Sergipe, Ceará and Alagoas. The company said it will appeal all of them.

“To offer better conditions to customers, Petrobras reported that it offered natural gas distributors products with terms of 6 months, 1 year, 2 years and 4 years and contractual mechanisms to reduce price volatility, such as, for example, reference indexes linked to LNG and Brent, installment option and possibility of reducing volumes in longer term contracts”, he informed.

Also according to the company, the final price of natural gas to the consumer is not only determined by Petrobras’ sales price, but also by the distributors’ margins (and, in the case of CNG, the resale stations) and by federal and state. In addition, the tariff approval process is carried out by state regulatory agencies, pursuant to specific legislation and regulations. Price updates for natural gas sales contracts for distributors are quarterly.

Contracts

Petrobras stated that it started negotiations for a new contract with distributors in advance and within the schedule established by the concessionaires within the scope of public calls for proposals that had proposals from Petrobras and other companies.

“In some cases, for example, Petrobras sent proposals in January 2021. Since then, we have updated our commercial portfolio throughout the year, making new proposals to distributors in May, with revisions to the products offered in September and November, when they intensified the ongoing negotiations in the scope of the calls”, he affirmed.

According to the state-owned company, some gas distributors have opted in recent years for short-term contracts and, therefore, did not yet have contracted supply for the year 2022.

Eight concessionaires followed the rite established by them in the Public Calls and signed contracts with Petrobras. “However, despite the negotiation process conducted between Petrobras and the distributors, as provided for in any commercial relationship and in compliance with what is established in the Public Calls, we have identified in some states movements with the judicial duty with urgent actions, with a request for injunction, to acquire an advantage different from those obtained in the regular processes of Public Calls for the Acquisition of Natural Gas”, informed the state-owned company.

Decision

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro responded to the request made in a lawsuit filed by the State Government and also by the Board of Directors and the Consumer Rights Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj). The measure, in an injunction, benefits the population of Rio de Janeiro, which would be drastically affected by the increase.

In his decision, Judge Carlos Alberto Machado, from the Judiciary on duty of the Court of Justice (TJRJ), accepted the arguments presented by the State Attorney General (PGE) and highlighted the impact that would be caused by the readjustment on the current price of gas and the transfer in the amount of the tariff charged by the concessionaires. The magistrate pointed out that the increase would not only entail economic maladjustment for companies with consequences for the economy of the State of Rio de Janeiro, but also for the budget of Rio de Janeiro consumers. In addition, it determined that Petrobras maintain, for 12 months, the gas sales price currently in force and other amounts provided for in contracts with Companhia Distribuidora de Gás do Rio de Janeiro (CEG) and CEG Rio SA. daily fine in the amount of BRL 5,000.00 up to the limit of BRL 100,000.00. Governor Cláudio Castro highlighted that the decision brings relief to the population of Rio de Janeiro, who would be highly harmed by the new value. “This abusive increase would impact the lives of millions of citizens, and would bring losses to the State of Rio, which is experiencing a moment of full economic recovery, with the attraction of new companies and recovery of 100% of the jobs lost during the pandemic. to commemorate this decision of the Justice”, declared the governor.

Suspension

The injunction grants the maintenance of the conditions of the current supply and price contracts, until Cade appreciates the representation offered by Naturgy and the conditions of access to the gas market are regulated, thus allowing the establishment of full competition in the supply of such input .

Naturgy – a natural gas distributor in the state of Rio – opened a public call for contracting gas for the companies Ceg and Ceg Rio. The public offer, however, had no other offers at viable prices and technical conditions, with Petrobras being the only offerer with guaranteed delivery conditions.