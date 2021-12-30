PHOTOS: Space travel secured stunning images in 2021 | Retrospective on Globo

The year 2021 was marked by stunning images of the space race starring billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson. The companies of the three want to commercially explore the space and have taken trips this year.

On July 11, it was billionaire Richard Branson’s turn to take his victory. Aboard his company’s Virgin Galactic rocket, he became the first entrepreneur to fly a commercially-developed spacecraft. The flight took about 20 minutes.

A few days later, on July 20, Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, took his first space trip. It lasted 10 minutes and he was accompanied by his brother, Mark Bezos, 82-year-old pilot Wally Funk, who became the oldest person to go into space, and 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen, the youngest to take a trip of the type.

With a crew without professional astronauts, the Blue Origin flight was the first fully civilian, pilotless flight into space. “Thanks to every Amazon employee, every customer. You paid for it all here,” Bezos said in an interview after the trip.

In September, SpaceX achieved another achievement. Elon Musk’s company – which, unlike colleagues, does not participate in space travel – took off with a complete civilian crew on its first orbital flight. It took three days of circling the Earth, the flight with humans that reached the farthest after the Apollo program.

On October 13, Blue Origin made its second orbited flight and took a distinguished guest aboard: actor William Shatner, the eternal Captain Kirk of the “Star Trek” series, who has become the oldest person to go into space. , at 90 years old. They flew for 10 minutes.

And the billionaires’ space race certainly doesn’t stop there! Virgin Galactic announced in November that, since August, it has sold about 100 space travel tickets, for $450,000 each – the equivalent of more than R$2.46 million.

Blue Origin said in October, after its second flight, that it has plans to launch a private space station into space, which is expected to begin operating in the second half of the decade.

