Pilar shocks Tonico with bomb over Samuel · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will surprise Tonico (Alexandre Nero) with a bombshell about Samuel (Michel Gomes) in In the Times of the Emperor. The doctor will tell that her fiance left jail to go to the Paraguay War (1864-1870) and that she will make the deputy furious in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

After setting up the engineer not to leave the prison to work in the street, the villain will take a reversal of fate. In the scenes planned to go aired on January 8th , the politician goes to the port to see the troops embark, he will bump into the health professional and will not miss the chance to make fun of him.

“Pilar! How long! Have you come to honor the troops’ embarkation? Is it patriotism or is it really lacking, since the doctor can’t work anymore?”, the owner of the newspaper O Berro will quip.

Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski), then, will surprise the “cracks” politician. “I came to say goodbye to Samuel. He was called to war by the Marquis of Caxias [Jackson Antunes]”, will reveal the girl.

The bastard will be furious. “What’s it like?” he’ll ask, shocked. “That’s right. Samuel went to war. You didn’t expect this one, did you, deputy?”, the doctor will retort, in a mocking tone.

In the sequence, Pilar will leave the villain’s side in the direction of Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros), leaving her mouth open with the news. “Only Tonico’s goofy face to make me laugh on a day like today”, will think Eudoro’s eldest daughter (José Dumont).

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

