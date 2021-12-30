PIX will gain new features in 2022. Check it out

PIX is a tool developed by the Central Bank (BC), which allows, in short, transfers and payments instantly at any time of day. As a result of the system’s practicality and gratuitousness, the novelty has already reached enormous popularity among Brazilians.

Despite having already established itself as the most used means of payment in the country, BC does not stop updating the tool created in 2020. An example of this is the development of PIX saque and PIX exchange, which are already accepted in several commercial establishments.

That said, continue your reading and find out about the latest functions released for the BC tool, as well as the news scheduled for next year.

PIX withdrawal and change

In November of this year, BC launched the PIX withdrawal and the PIX change, which, as the names already suggest, allow withdrawals and the receipt of change. These modalities are already accepted in supermarkets, department stores, bakeries and even lottery units. The operation of these functions is simple and practical, check:

PIX withdrawal: this function basically consists of the transfer by the consumer to the establishment in question and receives the value of the PIX operation in cash. It’s simple, if you transferred R$30 via PIX to the establishment, you will receive the same amount in bills;

this function basically consists of the transfer by the consumer to the establishment in question and receives the value of the PIX operation in cash. It’s simple, if you transferred R$30 via PIX to the establishment, you will receive the same amount in bills; PIX change: in this option, there is also no mystery, the consumer will have as return in kind, the difference between the value of the product and the amount transferred. In other words, assuming that product x costs BRL 10 and you transferred BRL 30 via the PIX, you will receive BRL 20 in bills.

New PIX Features for Next Year

As already briefly introduced, the improvements in the PIX system continue, despite being an innovative tool that has already conquered millions of Brazilians. In this regard, check out the news planned for 2022 below. In summary, three functions have a good chance of being established for next year, and another two still depend on certain factors.