Planalto admits wear and tear on Bolsonaro’s stance in relation to the crisis in Bahia

BRASÍLIA and RIO — President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to maintain his vacation in Santa Catarina while a natural tragedy has already claimed 24 lives in Bahia has been criticized by close allies of the Planalto Palace and has generated a furor on social networks. The same assistants who disapprove of the chief’s behavior consider, however, that, although at a distance, Bolsonaro has been in permanent contact with the ministers who are at the edge of the problem and, therefore, according to them, the federal government’s relief efforts were not harmed .

Sonar:Scholarship holders react on the networks to criticism, but hashtag #BolsonaroVagabundo overlaps

Privately, a minister and a congressman close to the Planalto admitted that the president’s determination not to cancel the rest period caused discomfort. The minister says that Bolsonaro lacked “empathy”. Drawing a parallel with his superior, he says that he himself spent two days with the clothes on his back overseeing the actions of the ministry he commands in the areas affected by the rains in southern Bahia, which, in addition to the dead, left 91,000 people homeless. In recent days, Bolsonaro has dedicated himself to riding a watercraft along the coast of Santa Catarina, causing agglomeration.

read: Rui Costa criticizes Bolsonaro’s absence in Bahia: ‘to govern is to take care of people’

The governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, went to social media to send indirect messages to the president. Without mentioning him by name, he wrote that there is no way to govern “without taking care of the people”. “In rural areas, there are many bridges destroyed, which represents a huge loss. (…) As I make these visits, I identify, together with the technical team, the needs that involve cleaning the streets, expropriating areas for new houses, in addition to welcoming people” published Costa on his Twitter profile.

Social media was the trench of a hashtag war for and for the president. The movement gained strength with the term #BolsonaroVagabundo. Pocketnarista voters reacted: they took the hashtag #BolsonaroOrgulhoDoBrasil to Trending Topics. According to BotSentinel, a tool that monitors the action of robots on the Internet, the criticisms overlapped with the president’s defense initiatives. Until early yesterday morning, #BolsonaroOrgulhoDoBrasil had 55.3 thousand publications, while the hashtag used to criticize the president had more than triple the number of posts: 170 thousand tweets.