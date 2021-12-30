Poliana says goodbye to Corinthians after two years at the club

Defender/back-back Poliana used her social networks to make a nice farewell letter to Corinthians. According to the athlete, despite the “perfect” season of the sport in 2021, the time has come for her to seek new challenges for her career.

“Hello, fans. For two seasons I could wear this great women’s football shirt. I experienced indescribable experiences and moments, such as this year’s achievements. A perfect season that is in history. Happy to be part of it all,” he said, before explain your exit.

“However, the time has come to say goodbye and go in search of new challenges in my career. It’s always painful to say goodbye where you create affection and respect, and there’s the warmth and support of a crazy, fanatical crowd that carries and drives the I can only thank you for the enormous affection of each one of you. I say goodbye with a mission accomplished, I know I did my best in these two years. I thank the coaching staff, athletes and management for trusting my football. Thank you very much.” , continued.

The club announced Poli’s departure along with confirmation of the non-renewal of midfielder Ingryd’s contract on Wednesday, adding perhaps the two biggest casualties in the team’s recent past.

“Faithful, today the announcements will be thanks. The athletes Poliana and Ingryd, multiple champions with us, will not continue at Timão. Corinthians appreciates the delivery and professionalism of both and wishes them luck in the sequence of their careers. You are part of our history”, he published the club on your social networks.

Poli is 30 years old and arrived at Corinthians in 2020, participating in the conquests of the Brazilian and São Paulo bi-championship, as well as the Libertadores da América in 2021. Called up for the last Olympics, she leaves Timão with 44 wins, five draws and four defeats, in addition to five goals scored.

