Portugal registers over 26,867 cases and 12 deaths from Covid-19

The daily epidemiological bulletin of the DGS also reveals an increase in the number of hospitalized people, accounting today for 971 admissions, 35 more than on Tuesday, of which 151 in intensive care units, less one in the last 24 hours.

Of the total number of new cases, 11,958 were registered in Lisbon and Vale do Tejo, 9069 in the northern region, 3884 in the center, 709 in the Algarve and 700 in Alentejo. A further 771 infections were confirmed in Madeira and 276 in the Azores.

Of the 12 deaths, five occurred in the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, three in the Center, two in the Algarve, one in the North and the other in Madeira.

According to the bulletin, there are a further 5736 recovered to be confirmed, bringing the total to 1,175,217. There are an additional 21,479 active cases (136,020 in total) and a further 8302 contacts under surveillance (142,947 in total).

The incidence of infections with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus rose to 923.4 cases per 100,000 population and the transmissibility index (Rt) also registered an increase, rising to 1.29, according to official data today. According to the bulletin on the Covid-19 pandemic in Portugal released today by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), the national incidence rate rose, since Monday, from 804.3 cases of infection per 100,000 inhabitants to 14 days to the current 923.4. Considering only mainland Portugal, this indicator also registered an increase, from 807.4 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants to 927.6. The Rt – which estimates the number of secondary cases of infection resulting from each person carrying the virus – also rose, both nationally and on the continent, from 1.23 to 1.29 (national) and 1.30 (continental) . The Rt data and the incidence of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within 14 days – indicators that make up the risk matrix for monitoring the pandemic – are updated by health authorities on Monday, Wednesday and Friday .

The situation on December 29, 2020