Positive cases of Influenza and emergency services grow | Niteroi

A new variant of the Influenza virus, which causes the flu, has been identified in several places in Brazil. In the state of Rio de Janeiro, cases are increasingly frequent and have gained epidemic status – when the volume of cases has already surpassed the state borders – and, therefore, it is very important that the population is alert, as suggested by the health experts.

In Niterói, the Complexo Hospitalar de Niterói (CHN), prepared material with updated data on the increase in the positivity rate for Influenza in the city and in the emergency room at the hospital.

According to data released by the largest integrated health network in Brazil, Dasa, there was an increase in positive cases in the period from 15 to 21 December. The network’s Data Analytics team mapped a 16 percentage point increase in the positivity rate of influenza cases in tests performed at its laboratories and hospital in the city, Complexo Hospitalar de Niterói (CHN).

According to infectologist at Dasa, physician Alberto Chebabo, the main reason for the high circulation of H3N2 is the low adherence to the flu vaccine. “Even in priority groups, the campaign did not reach the expected objective. To reduce the impacts of virus circulation, the immunizing agent needs to reach at least 70% of the population”, said the doctor.

In the CHN Emergency, the volume of consultations related to flu was 152 suspected cases daily among adults and 95 among children, on average, in the period from 15 to 27 December. “It is essential that the entire population get vaccinated against the flu (influenza). Flu vaccination is even more important in the pandemic, as it reduces the circulation of Influenza, which prevents the epidemic and the increase in emergency care, so that health professionals can focus on possible cases of Covid-19″, reaffirmed Alex Sander Ribeiro manager of the CHN Emergency Complex.

According to him, infections caused by Influenza and Covid-19 have some similar symptoms, such as fever, headache, sore throat, body and muscle aches and chills. But it is always important to pay attention, as Covid-19 causes a lot of difficulty breathing, and if symptoms worsen, it is important to seek a hospital unit to check and carry out the proper testing.

The form of transmission is something that the two viruses have in common, which is why experts warn that it is essential to continue with all the preventive care recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO): use masks, sanitize hands, avoid crowding and follow through vaccination instructions.

The immunization against influenza can be started from 6 months of age, and the important thing is that the vaccination is up to date, as there is no longer the need to wait 14 days between the doses of immunizing agents against Covid-19 and the flu , as the two vaccines can be applied on the same day. The only recommendation is for patients who tested positive for Covid-19 to wait 20 days to get immunized against Influenza, according to experts.