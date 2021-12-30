Positive (POSI3), 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3) shares advance after confirmation in the 3rd Ibovespa preview

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

Positivo (POSI3), 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3) shares advanced, respectively, 4.27%, 3.18% and 0.46% in this Wednesday’s trading session (29), while the Ibovespa retreated 0.83%.

The companies were confirmed today by B3 (B3SA3) in the third preview of the Ibovespa index, which will run from January 3, 2022 to April 29, 2022, based on the close of trading on December 28th.

As a result, the Ibovespa Index will have 93 assets from 90 companies. The unit shares of Getnet (GETT11) and the PN shares of Banco Inter (BIDI4) were confirmed out of the index in 2022.

Greater weights on Ibovespa

The five assets with the greatest weight in the composition of the index are Vale ON (14.783%), Petrobras PN (6.582%), Itaú Unibanco PN (5.142%), Bradesco PN (4.556%) and Petrobras ON (4.205).

For comparison purposes, see the highest weights in the previous portfolio of the index, valid from September 6 to December 30: Vale ON (14.477%), Itaú Unibanco PN (6.180%), Petrobras PN (5.222%), Bradesco PN ( 4.517%) and Petrobras ON (4.062%).

Inputs and Outputs

B3 regularly releases three previews of the new composition of the indices: the 1st preview, in the first trading session of the last month of the current portfolio. At the time, there was the entry of two shares, Porto Seguro (PSSA3) and Positivo Tecnologia (POSI3), and the exclusion of one role: Getnet (GETT11).

In its 2nd preview, which is regularly disclosed on the trading floor following the 15th of the last month of the effective portfolio, the following changes occurred: CSN Mineração entered and Porto Seguro (PSSA3) exited.

Finally, today, the 3rd preview was released, which always takes place on the penultimate trading session of the current portfolio.

