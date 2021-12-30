Post-Ômicron: scientists evaluate antibodies from infected and result surprises

A team of scientists from South Africa analyzed blood samples from patients who had recovered from the Ômicron (B.1.1.529) variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and made, to say the least, interesting discoveries about the potency of the neutralizing antibodies that were developed . For example, infected people are more resistant to the Delta variant (B.1.671.2).

Published on the MedRxiv platform, the preprint — scientific study not yet peer-reviewed — was developed by researchers from different institutions, such as members of the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and the University of Stellenbosch. The article also features the participation of Brazilian scientist Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response & Innovation (CERI).

A South African study measures the protective capacity of antibodies developed against the Ômicron variant (Image: Reproduction/iLexx/Envato Elements)

understand the study

In total, the study included 33 volunteers who were or were not vaccinated against covid-19, but who were infected with the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in South Africa. According to the authors, people infected by the new variant, mainly those vaccinated, developed an improved immunity against the Delta variant.

This is what the collected antibodies pointed out, when tested in the laboratory. But it was generally expected that the antibodies would have an improved ability to protect against Ômicron and not necessarily against other variants.

The increase in neutralizing immunity against Omicron was expected – that is the virus these individuals were infected with.

However, we also saw that the same people – especially those who were vaccinated – developed enhanced immunity to the Delta variant. — Alex Sigal (@sigallab) December 27, 2021

“Increased neutralizing immunity against Ômicron was expected — this is the virus these individuals were infected with. However, we also saw that the same people — especially those who were vaccinated — developed enhanced immunity to the Delta variant,” he explains. Alex Sigal, one of the study’s authors and a member of the Africa Health Research Institute.

“The increase in [capacidade de] Neutralizing the Delta variant in Ômicron-infected individuals may result in decreased Delta’s ability to re-infect these individuals,” the scientists in the study say. This increase in neutralizing ability was as high as 4.4-fold against Delta.

What are the implications of the discovery?

These results are “consistent with displacement [de novos casos] from the Delta variant to Ômicron, as they can induce an immunity that neutralizes Delta, making reinfection by it less likely,” explain the authors.

As the Delta variant is considered more pathogenic than Ômicron, the finding could be a good sign for the covid-19 pandemic, if confirmed. “In that case, the incidence of the severe form of covid-19 would be reduced and the infection could change to become less harmful to individuals and society,” the researchers reflect.

If that’s true, then the disruption Covid-19 has caused in our lives may become less. — Alex Sigal (@sigallab) December 27, 2021

According to Sigal, if data on the lower risk of severity of the Ômicron variant are confirmed, these antibodies could help control the coronavirus pandemic. “If that’s true, then the complications that covid-19 has caused in our lives may decrease,” he says.

