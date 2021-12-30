Powerful, Cleo shows off legs with a short slit dress and draws praise from the web: ”Very hot”

Actress and singer Cleo shares powerful clicks with a shiny look and leaves sculptural curves on display

Cleo (39) shared breathtaking records on social media!

On Tuesday, 28, the actress published clicks in which she appears all produced with a shiny look.

In her Instagram feed, the cat received a flurry of praise from fans for posing showing off her big body. With her healed legs exposed and highlighting her tattoos in a gold dress with a mega slit, the singer bet on a big shot at a luxury hotel in São Paulo.

In the comments, the followers praised the beauty of the cat. “That’s what mommy”, drooled the hubby, Leandro D’Lucca (38). “Ayeeeee”, he said Black Li (42). “Beautiful”, praised Pablo Vittar (28). “Goddess”, drooled even a fan. “There’s no way… you’re perfectyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy”, highlighted another.

Cleo sensualizes with a Christmas look in bed

Cleo caught fans’ attention by sensualizing her red velvet dress in powerful click on the bed! “Mamma Claus”, wrote the artist, receiving praise from the web: “The hottest girl in Brazil”, they fired. “I wanted to be your Santa Claus,” joked a fan. “What woman is this?”, said another.

Check out:





Last accessed: 29 Dec 2021 – 18:55:51 (407385).