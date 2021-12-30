President of Ceará looks at Pablo, has a South American “plan B” and says: “Gilberto was never a possibility” | supper

Ceará continues in search of reinforcements for the 2022 season. Club president Robinson de Castro said in an exclusive interview to the CE podcast on the Network, of ge , that the team is looking for a center forward to reinforce the squad. Jael is injured and Cléber can leave the club. The shirt 9 ends up being one of the positions that demand the most attention. The president of Grandpa drew attention to the difficulty of finding parts available on the market.

– I like to remember Arthur’s story because the longing hits the fans after the player plays. Because at the time we said we weren’t going to buy a center forward to make room for Arthur and I was bombarded by the press and fans. In the end, Arthur became king. In football, 1+1 is not equal to 2. Sometimes we find what we are looking for at home. We are looking for a 9 shirt to give this support to our team, it is not just Ceará that is looking for a 9 shirt, all teams are looking for a 9 shirt in Brazil and it is very complicated. You mentioned Pablo (from São Paulo) and it is true that we are interested in Pablo, we have been talking, but it is his decision. It’s not the club’s decision, the club already understands this possibility, but the athlete’s choice remains – he explains.

Pablo is interested in Ceará, but it is not an easy operation. For salary, there is already an alternative. Ceará needs to convince the attacker. Ceará does not want to exchange players with São Paulo. And the board knows that this can stop the situation. Plan B is a player in the South American market. Already with a defined financial model. The club wants to solve it with time and patience.

The name of Gilberto, from Bahia, was soon discarded by the director of Vozão.

– Gilberto was a great gossip, I had already said from the beginning that Gilberto was going abroad, but one or the other would appear putting this on and creating this wave. Gilberto was never a possibility – Robinson de Castro, president of Ceará.

– We are looking for this player (shirt 9). Gilberto is probably going abroad because of the exchange rate. We have this competition from abroad, we are going to look for this player and we are going to find him. But it is necessary to be patient for us not only to give an answer and have an airport party – complete.

Despite being São Paulo’s top scorer this season, Pablo is on the tricolor board’s layoff list. The São Paulo club would welcome the negotiation with Ceará, which is awaiting the athlete’s choice. São Paulo insists that the interested party is responsible for paying the 29-year-old player’s salaries. Until now, there were nods from those who wanted to share this amount.

