Procon notifies Claro for service failure and may fine operator

Last Monday (27), Claro/Net customers reported difficulties in accessing the operator’s telephony, applications, broadband and TV services. This Wednesday (29), the Procon-SP notified Claro due to the instability.

According to website information DownDetector, the reports took place mainly in the regions of Porto Alegre, Curitiba, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife, Belo Horizonte and Brasília. The company assumed the problem, but many customers complained about the lack of deadline for the standardization of services.

Most affected regions according to the website DownDetector.Source: DownDetector

Problem solved

Procon-SP asked for an opinion on what happened and a solution for all customers who are suffering from the problems, including to reimburse everyone for the time they were unable to access the services — some people were not even able to make calls to complain.

“Claro can be fined up to BRL 11 million, if it is proven that the Customer Service is being provided defectively, if the company is making it difficult or is failing to provide customer service, it can also be fined and the case referred to inspection”, said the director -executive of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez.

According to information revealed to the Techblog, Claro informed that the affected services are already working normally since the night of Wednesday (29). “Claro informs that there was a systemic instability, which has already been resolved, and the customer service services that were impacted are already functioning normally”, the company said in a statement.