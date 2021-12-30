Profit taking weighs on this Tuesday and corn drops 3% on B3 and 10 points on…

CBOT even started the day on a high, but market participants saw prices excessively on the positive side

Tuesday (28) comes to an end with corn futures prices extending the setbacks presented yesterday on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3).

The January/22 maturity was quoted at R$ 89.01 with a loss of 4.19%, the March/22 was worth R$ 92.73 with a 4.56% drop, the May/22 was traded at R$ 88, 65 with a devaluation of 4.63% and July/22 had a value of R$ 85.91 with a decrease of 2.38%.

According to the market analyst at Brandalizze Consulting, Vlamir Brandalizze, Brazilian cereal prices fell on Tuesday, following the strong low trend that also took place on the Chicago Stock Exchange in today’s trading session.

In the Brazilian physical market, the price of a sack of corn rose throughout this second day of the week. The survey carried out by the Notícias Agrícolas team did not find devaluations in any of the squares, but it did notice increases in Não-Me-Toque/RS, Panambi/RS, Cascavel/PR, Rio do Sul/SC, Luís Eduardo Magalhães/BA and Porto Paranaguá /PR.

External market

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) also ended its activities on Tuesday with negative movements for international corn futures prices after opening the day looking for new highs.

The maturity March/22 was quoted at US$ 6.04 with a drop of 10.00 points, the May/22 was worth US$ 6.06 with a devaluation of 10.25 points, the July/22 was traded at US$ 6. 05 with a low of 10.25 points and September/22 had a value of US$ 5.69 with a loss of 8.50 points.

These indices represented falls, compared to the closing of last Monday (27), from 1.63% for March/22, from 1.62% for May/22, from 1.63% for July/22 and 1.56% for September/22.

According to Reuters, corn futures fell in the Chicago session, with some market participants seeing prices extend excessively to the positive side.

The publication highlights that soybean and corn crops are expected to be smaller in southern Brazil this season, as fields are suffering from drought. But parts of central and southeastern Brazil may see some “limited relief” from the rain later this week, the Commodity Weather Group said on Tuesday.

“It’s still early in the growing season and crops could pick up, which is why grain markets are pulling back a bit. If this (drought) continues until January, that’s when it becomes a much bigger problem for the soybean crop,” said Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst at Agrivisor.