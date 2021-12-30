Property prices expected to rise less in 2022; understand how the market will be – Economy

the price of properties housing tends to rise at a more moderate pace in 2022 after the increases in 2021, according to business owners and industry analysts. The main reason for the rise in prices this year was the soaring cost of materials for construction, especially steel and cement, which led developers to pass on the difference to consumers, with a view to preserving margins.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC) increased 14.7% in the 12-month period to November 2021. Some items weighed even more, as was the case with metallic materials. This input rose 57.8% in the same period.

The transfer strategy worked out over the past few months, as the market was experiencing a favorable moment, with financing at interest rates well below the historical average, which offset the higher price at the stands. But that scenario is behind us. A few months ago, it was possible to take out a loan to buy a home at an interest of 6% to 7% a year, whereas today this level is around 9% to 10% a year.

With that, the perception begins to grow that the consumers’ pockets are reaching exhaustion, also pressured by inflation that eats away at the family budget — in addition to uncertainties about the direction of the country. The speed of property sales by developers dropped in the third quarter , which signals greater difficulty for companies to sell to units under construction.

“The feeling is that price increases are hitting the ceiling. Sales are no longer responding so well and this suggests that the sector needs a breather”, says the civil construction analyst at Bradesco BBI, Bruno Mendonça.

With no room to apply new adjustments, developers tend to reduce launches in 2022. Priority should be given to projects with higher margins, says Mendonça.

A similar view is shared by the researcher at the Institute of Economic Research Foundation (Fipe), Eduardo Zylberstajn. “The speed of sales is already slower, and many new projects are not viable for companies. It is to be expected, then, that there will be fewer launches. The adjustment of the market will take place due to the lower level of offer”, he says.

The institutional director of real estate Lopes, Cyro Naufel, also expects a more moderate rise in property prices going forward. The company has already seen significant adjustments in the value per square meter of launches in the fourth quarter of 2021. In Pinheiros and Moema, prices are in the order of R$ 18 thousand. Until the beginning of the year, it was R$ 14 thousand or R$ 15 thousand, for example.

“We are not seeing any category of worker with relevant readjustments in income, so the tendency is for the pocket not to follow suit”, he says.

Naufel expects a reduction in the appetite of developers for new projects in this more challenging scenario, but predicts that this will happen unevenly. The main retraction in launches should occur in the economic real estate sector, aimed at low-income people. On the other hand, projects for high-income families, with more space in their pockets to absorb higher prices, should find good demand.

what the polls say

It is possible to follow the behavior of prices from two surveys. One of them showed an average increase of 15% in the last 12 months until October. The data are from the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip), whose base takes the values ​​of new and used properties, sold through financing, in 10 capitals.

Another survey pointed out slower growth, of 5.5% in the last 12 months until November. This survey is carried out by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe) based on the values ​​of property advertisements in 50 cities. In this case, the rise in prices is smaller because the base has mostly used units, which are readjusted at a slower pace than the new units.

This is because the new units – at the plant and under construction – are more influenced by material costs. The contract itself already provides for an adjustment by INCC. In addition, used units demand payment of the full amount upon signing the contract, which requires greater purchasing power from the consumer. The new ones, on the other hand, facilitate payment in installments until delivery of the keys, which gives more room for increases in the final price.