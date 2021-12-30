PS Plus: Check out free games from January 4th

Diversity is the word that defines the next offer

Sony released the upcoming PlayStation Plus games for January. from next day 4, subscribers will be entitled to Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5. The announcement is nothing new, as the games were part of a rumor last week. The same happened with the games that arrived in November.

The three games are of totally different styles, which should please anyone who plays everything and likes diversity. Dirt 5 is the latest release from Codemaster. The game was released in November for PC and both console generations. The title rescues the most arcade essence of the franchise after Dirt 4 and Dirt Rally went to the simulation, mainly Rally.

The game has tracks in Rio de Janeiro, Greece, Italy, China, Morocco, Nepal, Norway, Cape Town, Arizona and New York. In other words, it guarantees a variety of interesting scenarios. Not to mention climate change, which guarantees even more changes. These changes are important, as the career mode offers over 200 races and it’s easy to fall into sameness (your own experience).

Deep Rock Galactic is a space coop FPS with destructible scenarios and procedurally generated environments. The game offers four classes and lots of action against aliens. The title was developed by Ghost Ship Games and had already been released for PC and Xbox and has sold over 3 million copies. Coming next week via PS Plus is also the game’s debut on the Sony platform.



– Continues after advertising –

Joker and company are already well known to PlayStation gamers with the exclusive Persona 5, so Persona 5 Strikers is familiar. The game is a continuation of the previous title and brings the beloved characters, settings and style back. The biggest difference is the real-time combat, as in the Dynasty Warriors franchise with multiple enemies on screen, unlike the turn-based battles in Persona 5.

The games available from December, Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super-Villains and Mortal Shell, are available to be redeemed until January 3rd.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PlayStation