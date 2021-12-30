Public accounts surplus reaches R$ 15 billion in November, best result for the month since 2013 | Economy

The consolidated public sector accounts registered a primary surplus of R$ 15 billion in November, according to data released by the Central Bank (BC) this Thursday (30).

This means that, in the period, public sector tax revenues exceeded expenditures, without considering the interest on the public debt. The numbers include the accounts of the federal government, states, municipalities and state companies.

The result is the best for the months of November since 2013, when the positive public sector balance reached R$ 29.8 billion.

The states and municipalities were the main responsible for the positive result of November 2021, with a surplus of R$ 11.7 billion. The central government contributed another R$3.5 billion and state-owned companies posted a deficit of R$238 million.

In the accumulated result for the first eleven months of 2021, according to the BC, the consolidated public sector surplus reached R$ 64.6 billion.

The positive balance is due to a surplus of R$ 110.5 billion in states and municipalities, as the central government registered a deficit of R$ 49.8 billion in the period. Still, state-owned companies had a negative result of R$3.9 billion.

In the same period last year, the result of the consolidated public sector was negative by R$ 651.1 billion, due to expenditures to combat the Covid pandemic.

When public debt interest is incorporated into the account – in the concept known in the market as the nominal result, used for international comparison – the public sector accounts in November had a deficit of R$ 26.6 billion.

In the 12 months to November 2021, the result was negative (nominal deficit) at R$ 405.2 billion, equivalent to 4.71% of GDP – a high value for international standards and emerging economies.

This number is carefully monitored by risk rating agencies to define the credit rating of countries, an indicator taken into account by investors.

The nominal result of the public sector accounts is impacted by the high primary deficit, the BC’s exchange rate actions, and the economy’s basic interest rate (Selic) set by the institution to contain inflation. Currently, after seven consecutive increases, the Selic is at 9.25% per year, the highest value in four years.

According to BC, last month expenditure on nominal interest totaled R$ 41.6 billion. In the twelve months through November, interest expenditures totaled R$418 billion (4.86% of GDP).

The gross debt of the Brazilian public sector, an indicator that is also closely monitored by credit rating agencies, fell in November.

The so-called general government gross debt, which involves the federal government, the INSS and state and municipal governments, totaled R$7 trillion in November and reached 81.1% of GDP.

The reduction compared to October was 1.1 percentage point. In the accumulated result for the year, the ratio between debt and GDP dropped by 7.5 percentage points.