Public accounts surprise with a surplus of R$ 15 billion in November

The consolidated public sector accounts registered a primary surplus of R$15.034 billion in November 2021. The number is the best for November since 2013 and positively surprised the financial market. In the same month last year, public accounts registered a deficit of R$ 18.140 billion.

The numbers were released by the Central Bank this Thursday (30). The result of the consolidated public sector includes the accounts of the federal government, regional governments and federal state companies. The primary result does not include interest expenses and shows that the amount collected was sufficient to cover public expenses.

In the accumulated result for the year, the public sector has a surplus of R$ 64.604 billion. In the same period of the previous year, the accounts were in deficit of R$ 651 billion, as a result of the increased expenditure on emergency measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the month, the result was driven by surpluses of BRL 3.5 billion in Central Government accounts and BRL 11.7 billion on the part of regional governments. In the accumulated up to November, the Central Government pulls with a deficit of BRL 49.8 billion and the states and municipalities in the blue with BRL 110.4 billion. In this case, state-owned companies also contribute with a surplus of R$3.9 billion.

When interest expenses are included in the year so far, the nominal result is a deficit of R$ 329.415 billion from January to November. Alone, the interest account totaled R$394.019 billion in the year.

Gross debt retreats

The General Government Gross Debt (DBGG) continues to decline after having renewed a record in February (90%). In November, DBGG returned to the level of 81.1% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In nominal values, the amount of DBGG is R$ 6.978 trillion.

The indicator serves as a benchmark for risk rating agencies, which defines the attractiveness of investments in countries. In 2020, DBGG closed at BRL 6.615 trillion, equivalent to 89.3% of GDP.