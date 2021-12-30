Public sector accounts may have surplus for the first time in eight years, says National Treasury | Economy

Public sector accounts may register a primary surplus for the first time in eight years, reported this Wednesday (29) the National Treasury Secretariat.

THE primary surplus it occurs when income from taxes and taxes exceeds expenses. This account does not include expenses with the payment of interest on the public debt. If expenses exceed income, the result is primary deficit.

The result of the consolidated public sector encompasses federal government, states, municipalities and state-owned companies.

The last time the public sector closed the year with a positive balance was in 2013. Since then, it has registered successive primary deficits.

According to data from the Central Bank, responsible for disclosing the result of the consolidated public sector, public accounts registered a primary surplus of R$49.570 billion in the accumulated result for the first ten months of this year.

For this year, the public sector is authorized to register a primary deficit of up to R$ 250.89 billion. In the whole of last year, due to the influence of extraordinary expenses related to the Covid-19 pandemic and effects on revenue, the result of the public sector was a deficit of R$ 702.9 billion, a record value.

The smaller-than-expected deficit for the result of central government accounts and the projection of a surplus for the state, municipal and state-owned accounts explain the projection of a positive result for the entire public sector for the first time since 2013.

In general, in the last two months of the year, the federal government’s accounts tend to show deficits, as they normally concentrate the payment of the annual bonus to insured and dependents of Social Security.

However, in 2021, the payment took place between the months of May and July, which caused the federal government to record a primary surplus of R$3.9 billion in November this year, reducing the deficit accumulated over the year, which is at R$ $49.3 billion (January to November).

“This perspective for the result of the Central Government, together with the estimates of surplus for States and Municipalities (BRL 76.3 billion) and for the Federal Governments (BRL 2.5 billion), bring the public sector closer to a primary surplus in 2021, something that hasn’t been registered since 2013,” says the Treasury in a note.

Earlier this month, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes had already signaled to investors that, with the results in the public accounts of states and municipalities, the consolidated public sector should close the year with a positive result for the first time since 2013.

For the Treasury, the strong collection and the focus on spending to fight the pandemic contributed to the improvement in public accounts in 2021.

In addition to these two factors, the Treasury says that the Social Security reform, approved in November 2019, and the policy of correcting the minimum wage only for inflation have allowed the Social Security deficit to stabilize over time, which also contributes for the improvement of public accounts.