‘Public will expect a lot from Douglas Souza at BBB22 and be disappointed’

Douglas Souza is one of the names listed for the “box” of “BBB 22”, which opens on January 17th. The Olympic volleyball champion gained national fame and saw his Instagram numbers soar from 250,000 to 2.8 million followers following the backlash of fun videos at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Aline Ramos, columnist for splash, assesses that the relaxed personality that the athlete shows in the videos published on social networks will not be the same shown on the reality show, if his participation is confirmed in the coming days.

I believe he will be considered a big disappointment to the audience because he is a very dear person and within the BBB he has a lot to lose in relation to his image. People compared him to Gil do Vigor for being gay and effeminate, but when Gil joined, he had bought followers, Douglas is already on another level.

Lucas Pasin, reporter for splash, also considers that the Olympic volleyball champion has more to lose than to gain in the most guarded venue in Brazil.

People will expect a lot from Douglas, because of the animation and the dancing, and we know that in 24 hours he will show another Douglas, who can make him lose more than he wins on the show.

‘Splash Show’

Every Wednesday, at 1 pm, Chico Barney, Aline Ramos and Leandro Carneiro talk live on the most important issues in contemporary Brazilian society: reality shows, celebrity and sub-celebrity TV. Always on the Splash YouTube channel.