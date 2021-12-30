Quoted to replace Jesus at Benfica, Abel Ferreira exposes desire; technician does not accept offer from Palmeiras

The Portuguese coach of Verdão is valued after winning two Libertadores in the sequence and was appointed as the target of the Lisbon team for 2022

The ball market is busy in this end-of-year stretch. In addition to the search for backup, the “chair dance” in technical has been messing with the news, both in Brazilian and Portuguese football. the output of Jorge Jesus of Benfica is one of the main themes behind the scenes and one of those quoted as a replacement was Abel Ferreira, of palm trees.

Soon after the departure of the former Flamengo coach, the Lisbon club probed the Portuguese team from Verdão, who is also on the wish list of Leeds United, in England. This Thursday (30), the website “UOL Esporte” revealed that the possibility of taking over Benfica did not cheer Abel Ferreira, who guaranteed his stay at Alviverde.

According to the publication, people close to the trainer ensured that he will not take over the Portuguese team in the near future. With his return to the activities of Palmeiras scheduled for January 5th, the day after returning from his vacation to Brazil, Abel Ferreira is focused on the dispute of the Club World Cup, which starts on February 8th.

Also according to “UOL”, the Portuguese is fully interested in going to Verdão, even if he has not accepted a offer to renew your contract until 2024, raising his salary by almost 50%. The second consecutive Libertadores title left the coach even more in evidence and valued in the ball market.

According to the media in Portugal, Abel Ferreira is seen as a strong candidate to take on one of the three big clubs in the country in the future, be it Benfica, Harbor or sporting. In the country, he commanded only one professional team, Braga, between the 2016/17 and 2018/19 seasons. Coach alviverde has even been appointed as a target for Portuguese selection.