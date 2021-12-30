R$1,000 Entrepreneur Scholarship for the unemployed and MEIs, get to know

The Secretariat of Economic Development of the State of São Paulo started the program called Entrepreneur Scholarship. The action is unprecedented and was created to support unemployed citizens and informal entrepreneurs in situations of social vulnerability.

The São Paulo Government’s Entrepreneur Scholarship is aimed at those who want to open a small business or formalize some activity and expand in the market. Therefore, fThree modalities of the program were established, namely:

Offering an entrepreneurial qualification course;

Formalization as an individual microentrepreneur (MEI);

Payment of a grant in the amount of R$ 1 thousand, transferred in two installments of R$ 500.

Who is entitled to the Bolsa Empreendedor program?

Some requirements were established to participate in the São Paulo Government’s Entrepreneur Scholarship. Can participate:

Unemployed or informal citizens, with priority being women, young people, black, brown, indigenous or people with disabilities (PwD).

Residents of the State of São Paulo;

Being unemployed or being MEI;

Be 18 years of age or older;

Be literate.

The priority of vacancies also includes young people up to 35 years of age.

Entrepreneurship course

Check out how the courses offered by the program will work:

For candidates selected in the Empreendedor Scholarship, courses will be made available from the Quick Empreendedor program in partnership with Sebrae;

The courses will be taught in online and in-person formats, lasting one week and with an average workload of 20 hours.

All instructions for accessing the course, such as the date, virtual room or physical location in your city and time, will be sent by Sebrae via SMS or email.

See how to apply for Bolsa Empreendedor

Enrollment for the Bolsa Empreendedor program is open until January 3rd. To enroll, just fill in the above-mentioned requirements and register with the site.

The program has service channels to clarify any doubts, they are: the call center on 0800 7979 800 (service from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 6 pm); the electronic service remains active for 24 hours; and WhatsApp (11) 98714-2645 (24h electronic service).

